GREG LOWER
ERIE – In response to a request by Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center officials to take over vehicle titles for ambulances, county commissioners voted Thursday evening to ask the hospital give the ambulances back.
Commissioner David Orr said a countywide sales tax approved in 2017 would pay for the hospital to buy its own ambulances, and the current ambulances would be sold online.
“I don’t think he needs our Podunk little ambulances,” Orr said.
NMRMC Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks met with the commission earlier in February and offered to talk to the board of trustees about purchasing the ambulances, less depreciation. Orr said depreciation would mean zero and that the commission should not have to go to the hospital board.
“Their board should be coming to us,” Orr said.
The commission voted to give the hospital nine months after receipt of a letter to return the ambulances.
Contacted Friday morning, hospital officials said they had not seen the commission’s motion.
“At this time, we have not seen the commission’s motion and cannot respond,” the statement said.
The county has over several years provided ambulances for the Emergency Medical Service, which now has five vehicles. Two are stationed in Erie, one is at the Chanute south fire station, and the other two are at the hospital.
The EMS has covered the entire county since 2012. Thayer and St. Paul have their own ambulance services.
In November 2017, Neosho County voters approved a 3/4-percent sales tax for EMS, which Orr said would generate more than $2 million a year. The state began collecting the tax in June 2018, and started turning it over to the hospital later in the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Figures provided Friday morning by NMRMC Chief Financial Officer Nancy Woodyard said the ambulances made 2,457 runs in 2019 with $990,000 in net patient revenues and $2.7 million in fully-allocated costs.
At the January board of trustees meeting, Woodyard reported that the hospital itself had $53 million total revenues in 2019 and $52 million in expenses. Expenses were below budget and revenues were above expectations.
At the time of the sales tax’s passage, hospital representatives said insurance companies have shifted more of the expense to patients’ out-of-pocket costs and higher deductibles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.