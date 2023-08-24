HAILEY PHILLIPS
Jack Hendrickson, a 2020 Chanute High School graduate and senior at Washburn University, has his eyes set on becoming a member of law enforcement, and down the road, possibly entering the field of politics. So when the opportunity came for Hendrickson — who previously worked on the governor’s campaign of former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt as well as interned for U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and Kansas Sen. Rick Wilborn — to apply for the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute, he jumped at the chance.
“I’ve always had an interest in politics, more of the bipartisan part,” Hendrickson said. “I’m obviously a conservative. At the end of the day, I’m an American; I’m a Kansan.”
The Western Governors’ Leadership Institute is a program that recognizes leadership by young adults across the western United States.
“I think that was really cool to go and meet people my own age who weren’t from Chanute, Kansas,” Hendrickson said.
The program is through the Western Governors’ Foundation, the philanthropic entity of the Western Governors’ Association.
“For the most part, it was a great experience,” Hendrickson said.
He was from the farthest eastern state in representing Kansas at the event, held in late June at Boulder, Colo. The Washburn criminal justice student said officials rolled out the red carpet at the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute for attendees.
Hendrickson attended panels with discussions focused on rural healthcare, climate and water data and more.
“There was no type of blue or red representation; it was just, ‘We’re all here because we’re all American and care for our state,’” he said.
Hendrickson said it was inspiring to see everyone work together while at the institute.
“It was all things everyone could pretty much agree on for the most part,” he said.
Anna Thielen, manager of the Western Governors’ Foundation, praised Hendrickson for his leadership skills.
“Sometimes it’s the people from the places we’ve never heard of before, who end up doing the greatest of things. Jack showed us all what great young leadership looks like, and the Western Governors’ Foundation can’t wait to see the positive impact he’ll continue to have in his community,” Thielen said.
The event had many politicians in attendance, such as current Colorado governor Jared Polis.
“He came and talked to our group and everything,” Hendrickson said.
Mark Gordon, the governor of Wyoming; Jack Waldorf, executive director of the Western Governors’ Association; Butch Otter, the former Idaho governor; and David Ige, the former governor of Hawaii and the vice chair of the Western Governors’ Foundation, all attended the Western Governors’ Leadership Institute, among many other guests and speakers.
“He was really cool to talk to,” Hendrickson said of Ige.
Now, Hendrickson’s focus continues to be toward graduating with his bachelor’s degree at Washburn. He aims to join the Kansas Highway Patrol.
“I’m hoping to stay here in Topeka and maybe some point or another head back to Southeast Kansas,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.