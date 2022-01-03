GREG LOWER
Area law enforcement and civilian volunteers turned out on New Year’s Eve to search for a woman reported missing during approaching winter weather.
The woman, identified by family and friends on Facebook as Chrissy Harwood, was located shortly before 8 am Saturday. She was taken home and authorities were notified, then taken to a hospital for observation.
An individual found Harwood walking southbound west of US-169 near 120th and Brown Road. Her clothes were wet and she appeared to have been walking all night, Taylor said.
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor declined to identify her, but said three Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, six Neosho County sheriff’s deputies, one officer from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, an off-duty Chanute police officer and several community members conducted a foot search in the area around 130th and Elk Road.
“The community really came out and helped,” he said.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office also supplied a drone with infrared capabilities. Taylor said deteriorating weather prevented a KHP search by airplane.
The Martin Johnson Airport at Chanute reported temperatures dropped from 52 degrees at 7 pm Friday to 27 degrees at 9 am Saturday, with light freezing rain and snow.
Harwood was reported missing after she was seen at 7 pm Friday. It was common for her to take walks, Taylor said, and searchers went over walking trails before finding out at about 11:30 pm Friday that she had been seen on a county road. The search then shifted to county roads.
Taylor said by Saturday morning people were still volunteering to bring four-wheelers and offering assistance. He said they were very grateful for the help.
