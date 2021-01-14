Tribune staff
Throughout this week, USD 413 staff and the Chanute Police Department were made aware of a potential threat of violence toward specific students at Royster Middle School.
According to one Chanute High School student, a teen posted a photo of a firearm and an expletive that referred to the school on social media.
CHS was locked down for a period of time Thursday and anyone approaching the school was stopped while officers attempted to locate the suspected person. The first alert to parents went out at 1: 23 pm.
Chanute Public Schools, the Chanute PD and the Neosho County Attorney were involved in determining the validity and seriousness of the threat. It has been determined that this is a substantive (credible) threat. USD 413 administration and CPD met with identified students and parents Thursday afternoon.
“Appropriate steps to ensure student and staff safety have been completed to create a safe learning environment for all USD 413 buildings,” said Matt Koester, assistant superintendent and iterim principal at Chanute High School.
A press release stated that USD 413, CPD, and the Neosho County Attorney are committed to taking all threats seriously. Student and staff safety and health continue to be the top priority each and every day.
Any questions regarding this matter should be directed to the USD 413 Central Office at (620) 432-2500 and/or the Chanute Police Department at (620) 431-5768.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.