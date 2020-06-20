Chanute city commissioners will discuss funding for outside agencies at Monday’s meeting.
The commission will meet for a work session at 5:30 pm Monday in the commission chambers at the Memorial Building. The discussion will include the fiber optic broadband utility and possibly other budget topics.
The regular meeting will be at 6:30 pm and includes discussion to release allocations to outside agencies as budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year. Some agencies and organizations have not yet received their 2nd quarter payments. Commissioners will also discuss an agreement between the city and Main Street Chanute, and the city’s plan to distribute Community Development Block Grant funds. They will also review rates for the 2020 season at Maring Aquatic Center.
A request for Fourth of July celebrations at Santa Fe Park with approval to serve alcoholic beverages is on the agenda, and a request to shoot fireworks at Heritage Health Care is on the consent agenda.
Commissioners will consider resolutions to declare properties at 1101 and 1105 N. Steuben and 1219 N. Washington in violation of city code.
The work session and regular meeting are closed to the public as a precaution to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. People who want to address the commission can call by telephone, and the meetings will be televised on the city cable channel, city website and city Facebook page.
The Neosho County Commission will have a work session at 5 pm Monday at the county courthouse in Erie to discuss budget allocations for outside agencies.
