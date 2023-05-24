Chanute city commissioners set the city manager’s salary at $155,000 per year during Monday evening’s meeting.
The action came after two executive sessions totaling more than 45 minutes during the meeting. The amendment to the agreement with City Manager Todd Newman also divides the salary into 12 parts paid over up to eight months.
Commissioners continued discussion on the quarter-cent sales tax question and will plan a special meeting before the June 5 budget workshop.
The sales tax, which expires in March, funds the Chanute Regional Development Authority and upkeep of city-owned buildings. Commissioners have discussed two separate questions to go on the ballot in the November election, and the county must be notified by the end of July to be included.
City Attorney David Brake said that state law requires sales tax must be in increments of 0.05 percent, so the current tax could not be split into two 0.0125 percent sales tax levies.
Instead, commissioners Monday discussed splitting it into 0.01 percent for CRDA and 0.015 percent for the city.
Commissioners Tim Fairchild and Phil Chaney both said that they want separate questions.
At some point, Fairchild said, the city will get caught up with its building maintenance and will not need the sales tax, but that could be some ways off.
Since separate questions would not be a true renewal of the existing quarter-cent tax, it must have state approval. Brake said he would bring a resolution for the two questions to the June 5 budget workshop, then officials will see if the state approves it in time.
Commissioners also approved a request of up to $6,000 from the Transient Guest Tax fund from the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism for the Biking Across Kansas event June 15.
Organizers expect more than 450 bicycle riders, supporters and other travelers to stop overnight during the eastbound, statewide tour. Most of the riders will stay at the high school, and many local organizations are planning carbohydrate-heavy meals to serve.
The riders will stay the previous night in Eureka, and Chanute Chamber Director Jane Brophy said that Chanute has a bigger event planned.
“We have kind of upped the game,” she said.
The riders will include three from Chanute and two from Humboldt. This will be the first time Chanute has ever been an overnight stop, although the tour passed through town once before.
In his report, Newman reported that Todd Johnson, a participant in the city’s revolving loan fund, had paid $81,115 to the city.
The amount covers the principle, although not all of the interest, on a loan from when Johnson owned the Tioga Hotel. Chanute has discontinued the loan program and returned it to the state, which expects the city to collect the remaining unpaid amounts.
About $4,200 in interest remains on Johnson’s loan, but commissioners voted to accept the payment and recommend the state accept it as payment in full.
During commissioners’ comments, they discussed the status of the Maring Aquatic Center.
Newman hopes to make the pool last 20 years, so that the city does not need to replace it at the same time it takes on debt from the wastewater treatment and water treatment projects.
Part of the problem with leaks comes from the fact that the pool location does not have the compaction it should have had, Newman said. The aquatic center was built on the site previously occupied by the high school.
“It’s the old gym that’s giving us problems,” Chaney said.
In other business, the commission approved resolutions to declare properties at 1320 S. Evergreen, owned by Stephanie and Richard E. Oliver, Jr.; 208 N. Evergreen, owned by Monte Keith Wikel; and 419 N. Santa Fe, owned by Kevin Thouevenell, in violation of city code.
