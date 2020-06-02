GREG LOWER
Chanute’s decision to close the Maring Aquatic Center for the summer has not gone over well. Other area pools are open, closed, or still deciding what to do.
A previous lifeguard has sent messages to city commissioners and members of the Chanute Recreation Commission urging the decision be reconsidered. There is also an online petition. All five city commissioners voted May 26 to keep the pool closed rather than try to partially open it or open for a shortened season.
Abigail Morris, who was a lifeguard in 2018 and 2019, said the county commission opened the county without restrictions May 29, and since that decision, there have been 20 lifeguard applicants to go with the seven already certified. She said the closure of other area pools means chemicals should be available, and suggested volunteers could help get the pool prepared as quickly as one week.
“There are abounding ways to defeat the obstacles set by this summer’s reality,” Morris said. “The Maring Aquatic Center is immensely important to many of the hearts it’s touched over the years.
“The pool is a safe haven to all kids,” she said. “They are respected, appreciated and safe. The hard work to open the pool is a small price to pay for the laughs, memories and lives changed that never fail to occur every summer.”
Chanute High School teacher Stacy Henson is also concerned for the children.
“I am not worried about my own kids,” she said. “I am worried about our community kids who have nothing. They don’t have backyard pools. Some have lives that we can never imagine, and we took their safe place (school) from them two months early, and then we took the other safe place (the pool) from them, too.”
Henson emphasized that she does not think officials are heartless and does not feel they didn’t try at all, but that they didn’t innovate for solutions.
“Other surrounding towns/cities tried and succeeded, staying proactive and providing solutions rather than excuses,” she said, adding that Olathe is opening several pools.
Pittsburg and Parsons have both announced their pools will remain closed this summer and Independence and Iola will open later this month. Fredonia has opened its pool, and Humboldt will decide next week.
Shawna Wright, whose son applied to be a lifeguard, started a petition at Change.org at www.change.org/p/city-of-chanute-open-the-maring-aquatic-center-summer-2020
The petition started Monday with a goal of 1,000 signatures and had 726 by Tuesday afternoon.
City Manager Todd Newman said his latest directive was the commission’s 5-0 vote, and the pool is not on the agenda at this point for the June 8 meeting. He said that is not to say it won’t come up during commissioner or public comments.
During city commission discussion, one of the issues was the number of lifeguards needed. Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing off the lazy river feature, which requires the most lifeguards.
If the lazy river was filled, it may still pose a drowning hazard. If it wasn’t filled, it could pose a falling hazard and the water slides, which drain into it, could not be used.
Commissioners also discussed whether to limit the number of swimmers allowed into the pool, and what others would do if they could not get inside.
In response to Morris’ email, aquatics center manager and interim recreation director Monica Colborn said the city Human Resources department received 13 applications in addition to the seven returning lifeguards. Seven of the 20 applications were for concession stand and desk attendant work, not lifeguards.
Colborn said that even if all six applicants passed training, lifeguards would work seven days a week with no time off for rest, family vacations or sports practices.
She said the Lifeguard Training course is a 28-hour course consisting of prerequisite fitness and endurance testing, course work and practical skills training.
Already-certified lifeguards take an eight-hour review course as a refresher. The American Red Cross is not recommending full course training at this time during social distancing recommendations.
She also said Rock River Rapids in Sedgwick County will remain closed, although the county commission opened without restrictions.
The Fredonia pool opened Monday, but attendance was limited to 90 swimmers.
Manager Myra Barnett said they reached that limit within a half-hour of opening. Some visitors chose to stay until a participant left, and others left to return later.
She said several swimmers left at 3 pm when the pool took a safety break. Barnett also said they’ve been preparing the pool since May, and are wiping the concession stands, restrooms, counters and tables every hour with bleach.
Iola Recreation Director Jason Bauer said they began preparations Monday and plan to open June 29, but he said comparing Iola’s pool to Chanute’s is comparing apples to grapefruit. The Iola pool, which has two slides and a low diving board, staffs five lifeguards a day.
Independence Recreation Director Brent Julian said their pool will open June 22, but that is not set in concrete. He said by that time, limits on gatherings should be phased out.
The Independence aquatic center also has a lazy river feature, and employs 30 to 40 lifeguards with 15 per shift.
The Fredonia pool does not have a lazy river, but has three slides and a low and a high diving board.
Parsons Recreation Executive Director Gary Crissman said his pool is being renovated and the COVID-19 crisis delayed construction.
“At one point, we were still hopeful,” he said. The work began in January and the pool normally employs a total of 20 lifeguards and 10 concession stand staff with eight to nine on a shift.
