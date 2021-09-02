MATT RESNICK
A drop in attendance due to COVID-19 numbers among students and staff has prompted USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams to re-enact a districtwide mask mandate, effective Sept. 7.
It’s the latest turn in a saga that dates back to late July when Adams announced via video release that the district would begin the school year with masks being mandatory. Several days later, Adams reversed course on that decision, pivoting to a districtwide mask-optional measure. This was despite federal and state recommendations for universal K-12 masking regardless of vaccination status, as well as advice from local doctors.
USD 413 currently exceeds the threshold for being categorized by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as a COVID-19 cluster, and may be one of 21 active K-12 clusters that have yet to be publicly identified by KDHE.
The district’s COVID-19 numbers have increased steadily since the first day of classes Aug. 12. There are currently 25 active COVID-19 cases and 185 students and staff under quarantine restrictions. Since Aug. 12, the district has logged a total of 49 positive cases and 355 close-contact exposures.
Chanute Elementary School has recorded the highest number of district cases, with 13 students and five staff having tested positive. Royster Middle School has tallied 11 total cases; Lincoln Early Learning Center, 10; Chanute High School, 8; and the district’s Support Operations Center, 2.
Upon releasing its first batch of COVID-19 data on Aug. 26, Adams told The Tribune he was “not concerned” with the district’s rising numbers. At the time, the district had registered 25 positive cases and 133 exposures within the first 10 days of the school year. The latter figure represented roughly 7 percent of the district’s total student population, and just under 1 percent of its staff.
Adams said at that time that he believed the attendance data to be “very consistent” when compared to the exact same timeframe from a year ago. He added that he was “very encouraged” by the initial batch of data, saying the overall percentages “appear to be at very low levels of the total student and staff headcounts.”
“At this time, the overall percentages that these numbers represent are not concerning,” Adams told The Tribune on Aug. 27.
In an email distributed to parents and staff Thursday morning, a 6.7 percent decrease in attendance was cited as the biggest factor in re-enacting the district’s mandatory mask mandate.
“The drop in attendance from roughly the same point last school year (nearly 7 percent) was the primary factor in leading us to look at this decision again,” Adams told The Tribune on Thursday.
Adams said a second factor leading to his decision was the number of household and outside close-contact exposures.
“We have updated the existing policy (now allowing them to enter our buildings during their quarantine period), which makes it possible for students who may have experienced an outside contact to participate in classroom settings,” Adams said. “These updates, in concert, allow us to promote both safety and in-person learning.”
The district’s COVID-19 positive case count fluctuates on a daily basis. As of Wednesday evening that peaked at 28, decreasing by three on Thursday. Adams called that figure low and “extremely encouraging.”
“At this time, 25 total cases for both staff and students out of approximately 2,200 individuals represents a 1.1 percent positivity rate — a number I am extremely comfortable with,” he said.
The ballooning close-contact exposure numbers are “less encouraging,” he said.
“While the magenta (or even the red) light isn’t flashing, the yellow light was beginning to blink off-and-on for me a bit,” he said.
Adams noted that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Wednesday press briefing highlighting the urgency of student and teacher safety in the midst of the pandemic had no bearing on his decision-making process.
“It did not,” he said. “To be honest, I did not attend/listen to the press briefing when it was live. The meeting in which the decisions were made yesterday had begun before that briefing took place, if I am understanding the timeline correctly.”
Adams was circumspect about his decision to make masks optional to start the year.
“There is no doubt every decision made that impacts student learning and safety could be examined and re-examined in hindsight,” he said. “I’m so thankful that beyond merely the previous three weeks, but the past 18 months, our schools have been full of teachers and staff members committed to bringing vibrant learning opportunities to our students under whatever protocols in which they found, and find, themselves.”
The decision to re-enact the masking mandate came after extensive discussions with the Gating Committee. Adams said his team was joined by a pair of individuals from the Neosho County Health Department, as well as five others representing Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
“The advice from NMRMC was for universal masking, mirroring their level of consistency on that recommendation for many weeks now,” Adams said.
“The NCHD continued to acknowledge that they would support the decision either way, as well as helping us continue to navigate our modified quarantine procedures for the benefit of keeping students in school. All entities agreed that going forward, a metric, using live data, would be beneficial for decision-making. I am looking forward to seeing where that conversation leads us.”
While Adams was pleased with the results of the previous school year in which masks were mandatory, he also indicated that the mask-optional environment was of no detriment to student and staff safety.
“We have been so fortunate that our protocols have contributed to an environment that has yielded zero student hospitalizations to this point,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s impossible to analyze hypothetical situations. Now that 17 days have passed, we have been able to collect tangible data that will help guide ongoing decision-making processes.”
Adams did not predict how long the new measure will be in effect.
“I’m sure everyone in our community would appreciate the ability to look into the future, especially considering the uncertainty COVID-19 has created,” he said. “Unfortunately, none of us can do so.”
Adams did, however, make several promises to the community.
“We will continue to evaluate our decisions on a weekly, or even more frequent, basis,” he said. “We will continue to make decisions that are in the best interests of students. I personally will continue to remain flexible as the ebb and flow of this pandemic continues. None of the decisions we are making can be binding for an unknown future eight months from now.”
Adams reiterated that the district’s primary objective “has and continues to be keeping students in the classroom.” He acknowledged that his decision will likely be upsetting for some and a great relief to others.
“I am very confident that the protocols that go into place next Tuesday have left certain members of our community very frustrated, while others are likely frustrated that we did not make these updates sooner,” he said. “Regardless of your perspective, I recognize your thoughts/feelings/opinions on this very difficult topic. To that end, I remain committed to making decisions that I believe are in the best interests of our ultimate goals — keeping students in school and keeping them safe.”
Adams said he is open to continued dialogue with community members on the topic of mask mandates and other COVID-19 protocols as they pertain to USD 413.
“I gladly welcome your feedback and/or thoughts on the topic,” he said. “We can, and should, keep this conversation going.”
