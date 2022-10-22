ERIE — Intense scrutiny stemming from myriad allegations of impropriety has caused upheaval for Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston and his office.
An in-depth report published this week by the Kansas Reflector detailed the troubles faced by Thuston.
Neosho County Commissioner Nic Galemore believes that Thuston should do what’s in the best interest of the citizens of the county, whether that be continuing forward or stepping down from his perch as the top law enforcement official and highest paid county employee.
“If he feels he can’t do the job, or he’s compromised — that’s totally up to him.
Galemore said Thuston’s woes pose a definite distraction for his office.
“I like Linus. I’ve known him for lots of years,” Galemore said. “We have some political differences and discord, but I think everybody should be accountable for their actions.”
Galemore was interviewed for the Reflector’s report on Thuston.
“What bothered me was that (Thuston) was wanting to contradict and attack the people that are lodging the complaints,” Galemore said of the Reflector article.
Galemore pointed to remarks Thuston made about Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor and Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr.
“In the article, he attacked them both,” Galemore said. “It’s like, attack the situation — don’t attack the person.”
Galemore has been a vocal critic of Thuston’s handling of finances related to his capacity as county attorney. Commissioners have responded by suspending use of all credit cards tied to the county attorney’s office.
“I don’t like how he’s documenting a lot of the funds. That’s my big concern,” Galemore said.
As prominently mentioned in the Reflector article, revenue generated from diversion agreements under Thuston’s watch has dwarfed that of his predecessors.
“Are we truly prosecuting crimes?” Galemore asked. “If you’re watching the news, they’re talking about criminals being released back on the streets that probably shouldn’t be on the streets. There is a belief of rehabilitation, but sometimes they need to spend a little time in jail.”
County Commissioner Paul Westhoff said that Thuston should resign as county attorney.
“Personally, I think he needs to step down,” Westhoff told The Tribune on Friday. “I don’t think he can do the job properly with all this hanging over his shoulder. Time after time there’s always something that’s coming up.”
Westhoff said that allegations against Thuston have also taken a toll on the other county officials.
“Sheriff Taylor — it looks like he’s aged 10 years,” Westhoff said. “I’ve talked to Greg a lot, and he said ‘Man, I’ve been putting 24 hours straight.”
Westhoff said that sheriff’s deputies have declined to make some arrests due to Thuston’s reputation when it comes to diversion agreements.
“Because he will just let them off with diversions. Highway Patrol — the same way,” Westhoff said. “There are a lot of allegations out there, and if even some of them are true, that’s not good.”
Starr
During an interview with The Tribune, Thuston also addressed the portion of the Reflector’s article related to a letter of support linked to Starr for Thuston’s most recent ethic’s probe. Starr denied the letter originated from her and proceeded to cooperate in the disciplinary matter.
After gaining knowledge of Starr’s denial of the letter, Thuston acknowledged phoning Starr’s place of employment to inquire about her mental health.
“I will tell you, I wish in hindsight I wouldn’t have said the stuff about Teresa,” Thuston said, referring to comments he made this week in an interview with The Tribune.
Galemore said he’s not thrilled with Thuston’s inquiry about Starr.
“I don’t like that. It seems like you’re questioning somebody if they’re crazy or not,” Galemore said. “She’s been able to maintain that job for 22 years.”
Galemore also addressed whether he believed Taylor’s pursuit of Thuston was racially motivated. Thuston said he came across comments on social media that raised his suspicion, but has not yet come to that conclusion.
“I’ve never seen that in Greg in any of his actions,” Galemore said. “I know that’s not that case.”
See Tuesday’s edition of The Tribune for an exclusive interview with Neosho County Deputy Attorney Stephen Young.
