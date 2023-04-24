A Union Pacific train collided with a tractor-trailer in Woodson County Monday morning, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
The truck driver, Gregory Lewis, 63, Leon, went to Allen County Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries after the derailment at 10:05 am Monday about four miles south of Yates Center.
Lewis was eastbound on 80th Road between Prairie and Navajo roads driving a 2001 Freightliner semi and reportedly failed to yield at a stop sign before crossing the railroad tracks. The truck and trailer were split by the oncoming train and came to rest on the east side of the tracks in a ditch.
It is unknown whether Lewis was wearing a seatbelt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.