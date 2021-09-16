GREG LOWER
A nutritional supplement distributor has opened a drink shop as part of her supplier’s change in market strategy.
Jennifer Palmer calls Off the Rails, her shop at 7th and Santa Fe, a nutrition club. Palmer distributes Herbalife products and opened the shop Sept. 13.
She has been a Herbalife distributor for two years and said since the start of the 21st Century, the company has shifted away from home-based sales to brick-and-mortar stores like hers.
The store sells to the general public and also offers memberships that provide discounts.
Palmer lives in Mound Valley and her husband, Robert, has worked for John Deere in Coffeyville for 26 years. He is also the assistant chief of the Mound Valley volunteer fire department and Jennifer is an EMT. They have three adult children.
Palmer previously worked as a bookkeeper with a grain company and said she likes the in-person business.
“I enjoy the social interaction,” she said.
Herbalife products are available from other distributors in Chanute. Palmer said that, although they are separate businesses, they are in it together.
Off the Rails provides a variety of shakes, teas and drinks, and Palmer said they plan to add protein bars. They also plan to make protein balls in-house. The business is a member of the Chanute Chamber of Commerce.
