Leon Joy of Benedict couldn’t believe what he was seeing. The magazine article resulted in a reunion with a fellow Vietnam War soldier who was a medic they called “Doc.”
Here’s what he wrote to Newsweek.
DEAR NEWSWEEK:
“I owe your magazine a heartfelt sincere thanks of gratitude!
Had it not been for your May 27th, 1968 issue and page 34, my story would not have been possible. I am just now writing you because just recently I told this to my dearest friend of 96 and soon to be 97, a Combat survivor of Saipan and Okinawa and he growled at me, ‘LEON! You need to tell them people, they need to know that!’ Thinking so much of him, I promised him I would.
As vowed, I submit.
My story begins in the jungle of Vietnam when my unit was attacked from ambush and suffered several casualties and our medic was wounded. Before I go on, you need to know that after all the chaos, some are franticly hacking at the jungle to make an opening for the medivacs to drop down in and take out the wounded and KIA as others are setting up a defensive perimeter and few were aware of the extent of the wounded. We were not formerly advised and only knew if they returned to the field and we knew Doc never returned, later we talked among us and it was said Doc took over command after our platoon leader was shot and performed heroic feats, some said he was hit seven times and it was rumored that he was recommended for a medal but actually we just didn’t know. Due to our demanding day to day routine, later all was forgotten and we concentrated on things at hand.
Making it out of that god forsaken place and back in the states, I was in a lobby awaiting an appointment and picked up a 1968 May 27th issue of Newsweek magazine and thumbed through the pages. When I came to page 34 it showed three soldiers in uniform, Navy, Marine and when I seen the Army guy, my jaw dropped, it was Doc, but he wasn’t wearing his glasses.
After reading his story, it confirmed it was him. He had received the CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF HONOR. Up to that time, I only knew him as Doc, although I vaguely recall calling him Chris and I knew he was from Nebraska and now I had his full name. I began searching for him, but we just didn’t have the technology back then and all my avenues seemed to dead end and after so many disappointments I stopped looking, but never forgot him.
Years later I was visiting my daughter Susan and we were discussing an article I had written for a local newspaper about the veterans of WWII and the subject of Doc came up and how I had tried to find him. Susan asked, ‘Dad, what is his name?’ and I told her and spelled out his last name because it was a bit difficult and thought nothing of it. Later she returned with a torn off corner of a sheet of paper with a phone number on it and said, ‘Here Dad, try this!’ Unconcerned, I stuffed it in my shirt pocket, and thinking - another dead end. Early Sunday morning, I thought would be a good time to catch someone home and without a lot of confidence, I dialed the number. After the first ring I expected a recording advising of a disconnection or misdialed number, after the second ring and nothing, thinking, well, I tried and it rang again but a man answered ‘Hello!’ Totally unprepared, I answered, ‘Is this Doc?’ and he replied, ‘This is Charles Hagenmeister!’ and oh my god, it was him.
We only spoke of our more humorous experiences back then and I would like to share a couple with you.
Our first day in the field we were in close encounter with the enemy and we were advised of an incoming air strike and told to pop smoke
and keep it close and a guy from Puerto Rico that hardly spoke English and not knowing if he could read but he pulled the pin on a cs (tear gas) grenade and we had to lay during the air strike with our eyes burning as drools of slobbers dripped from our mouth. It was funny now but not back then.
Returning from LRRP (long range recon patrol) where our objective was to observe enemy movement during the day and we only moved during the night to a predetermined pick up site and at all cost be quiet and not draw attention, we even ate our rations from plastic bags as to not make any noise. One of the guys (RUDDER)w was moving in the black of night and had stopped and sat to listen around him and he heard something approaching behind him. As it came closer, he froze and soon felt hot air breathing on the back of his neck. Not wanting to make any noise, he slowly reached for his squeeze bottle of insect repellent under the elastic band around his helmet and pointed it behind his neck and gave it a hefty squeeze. The creature gave out a howling scream and tore off through the jungle and we never knew what it was.
I can only hope this is not the final ending to my story and another of my unit may read this and we could be reunited.”
JOY, A. LEON
A CO. 1/5 1ST AIR CAV 66-67
1ST PLATOON 2ND SQUAD
