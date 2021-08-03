GREG LOWER
Health officials are seeking contestants for a corn hole tournament Friday evening as part of the Community of Immunity and Family Fun Night event at Neosho County Community College.
Participation is capped at a maximum of 25 teams and organizers hope to have 20 for the tournament in the parking lot on the NCCC campus, according to Anna Methvin, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation Director. As of Monday afternoon, two teams had signed up for the competition, which has a first place prize of $400 cash and $200 for second place.
Two-person teams can contact Sharon Fritch at (620) 432-5368 to register. Teams must have received at least one dose of vaccine to participate and can be vaccinated at the event before the tournament.
Two target boards will be set up at a distance for teams to toss corn-filled bags through holes. The tournament is double-elimination.
The event features live music, free food and raffles to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. Social distancing will be practiced during the event, while the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Neosho County.
The Family Fun Night will be 4 pm to 7 pm Friday. The band will be Doc Hockett and the Past Blasters, and Methvin said spaces will be marked on the parking lot so listeners and their families can social distance.
Participants will also socially distance at the free Kids Tie-Dye booths. The first 75 kids can participate.
Volunteers will administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and also second doses to those who attended the Community of Immunity event at the Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion in Erie.
Those who receive the first dose will also receive an NCCC Community of Immunity goodie bag. Those who receive the second dose will receive a $100 Visa card.
A little more than 50 first doses were administered at the Erie event, but people who received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at other places can also get the second dose Friday.
Vaccinations will be administered in the NCCC gym. Those who receive a first dose Friday can receive a second dose Aug. 27 at a drive-through clinic at NMRMC.
People who receive vaccinations will be registered for door prizes at the Fun Night. There is no charge for vaccinations, but participants must be present to win.
Some of the door prizes are eight $50 gift cards including Apple, Google, Xbox, Nintendo, Playstation and Walmart. Contestants can also enter for gift baskets.
Anyone age 12 years of age or older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those under 18 years of age require parental consent.
As part of the Community of Immunity project, anyone who lives or works in Neosho County that is fully vaccinated by Oct. 26 is eligible to enter a drawing for a chance to win a $15,000 cash grand prize or one of 10 $1,000 cash prizes. The drawing will be at noon Oct. 27 in the East Lobby entrance at NMRMC.
People can schedule vaccinations by contacting NMRMC Family Medicine at (620) 432-5592 or Erie Family Care clinic at (620) 244-5105. Vaccines, including the Moderna, are also available at Ashley Clinic, the Neosho County Health Department and through local medical providers.
