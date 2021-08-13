MATT RESNICK
The Kansas Legislative Redistricting Tour landed at Neosho County Community College Wednesday evening, making its ninth of 14 stops on the tour.
The primary aims of the tour are to gain information on unique aspects of various communities, examine how they have changed over the past decade, and determine if there are any special considerations the redistricting committee may need to consider when redrawing boundary lines.
Due to the delay in US census data caused by the COVID-19 health pandemic, redistricting has become more challenging than ever. The listening tour has been billed as one step in the process of addressing where the legislature is in regard to the overall process of redistricting.
The process for 2022 entails the legislature proposing, voting on and approving the congressional Kansas House, Senate and Board of Education district maps. As with other bills, Governor Laura Kelly will either sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without her signature.
As the final step in the process, the Kansas Supreme Court must review and rule whether the maps are valid. If the new map is approved, the Kansas Attorney General has 15 days after the decision to petition the court on the validity of the maps.
The first speaker to address the committee was recent Erie High grad Matthew Inman, who serves as the precinct committee chair for the Neosho County Democrats.
“I urge you to continue to make this process transparent and open to public participation as much as possible,” Inman said. “All Kansans deserve a say in how their communities are reapportioned.”
Inman noted that Neosho County is split up in a trio of house districts.
“While this may not seem big, it does affect how residents understand who represents them,” he said. “It’s hard to understand what Erie has in common with Frontenac, 40 miles away, but didn’t have in common with Chanute or Thayer.”
Inman said he expanded upon this point in his written testimony to the committee and asked them not to needlessly split the county between several districts.
“It hurts representation of rural counties and creates confusion among everyday people as to who represents them,” he said.
Kate Schroeder, Iola, said she was concerned about comments made by former Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle. Last fall, Waggle drew scrutiny over those comments.
“We are losing Northeast Kansas,” she said in a leaked video. “It’s pro-Biden, it’s pro-Bollier, it’s pro-Sharice Davids. I’m very worried about this election.”
Wagle’s implication was that Kansas was beginning to tilt left. Wagle suggested that could be remedied by redrawing congressional boundaries to add more Republican voters in those coveted swing districts. The 3rd Congressional District includes Johnson and Wyandotte counties, as well as parts of Miami County. The primary aim for the GOP is to make the boundaries of Davids’ district more Republican.
“So redistricting is right around the corner,” Wagle said. “And if Governor Kelly can veto a Republican bill, that gives us four Republican congressmen. That takes out Sharice Davids up in the third (district). We can do that. I guarantee you, we can draw four Republican district maps.”
Schroeder told the committee that she wants to “voice her opposition to that sort of thinking in this process.”
“I just want to be here as a representative to the many Kansans who believe that the redistricting process should be based on population, data and facts, rather than what might be beneficial for one party or the other,” she said. “So I just encourage you all to keep that in mind through this process — and make sure that we arrive at a conclusion that is fair and representative for all Kansans.”
Governor Kelly told The Tribune that she anticipates the upcoming redistricting process to be highly partisan.
“There will obviously be a lot of attempts to do redistricting in a way that is partisan and favors one party over the other, and allows for legislators to choose their voters, versus voters being able to choose their legislators,” she said. “So, we’ll have to work hard on that and ensure that we get as fair and representative a map as we possibly can.”
A decade ago, the Kansas legislature was deadlocked on the redrawing of the state’s map.
“I was there in the Kansas Senate when all of that happened (2011-12) and the legislature was never able to come up with anything,” Kelly said. “So three federal judges over in Kansas City, Kansas, drew our map for us. They did in three days, what we couldn’t get done in a year and a half. So we will see what happens this year.”
