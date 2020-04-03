There is a very good chance that one of Neosho County Community College’s longtime educational focuses will turn into a formal certificate program.
NCCC’s aerostructures program, a curriculum that started in 2008 at the college, is well on its way to becoming a certified aggregate of courses by summer. The formal program wouldn’t start until after students of welding and other courses are able to finish next year, as those courses halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Needing to complete a five-step process to become approved by the state, NCCC Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development Brenda Krumm has already sent the proposal to the Kansas Board of Regents. KBOR will then put out a 10-day comment period on April 24, giving any college in the state the opportunity to remark on the program. Provided there aren’t any concerns, it will then be passed to the Technical Education Authority Curriculum Committee on May 14 before going to the Technical Education Authority on May 28. Finally, the plan will arrive at the full KBOR meeting, which is slated for June 17-18 in Topeka.
Krumm, who has been at the college since 1997, said she feels good about the chances of the program becoming formalized.
“Actually I got an email (Thursday) morning from the Kansas Board of Regents staff and a comment was, ‘Good job,’” Krumm said. “From the staff review, I feel very confident. You never know what’s going to happen when it goes through review by several different boards, but I’m optimistic.”
Readies students for career
Krumm knows what the program can do for prospective students. Developed with aerostructure leaders to meet the demands of the Kansas aerospace industry, the 16-credit certificate program readies students for a career in aircraft assembly facilities.
Students will learn a proficiency in assembling, fitting and installing parts of airplanes, and can expect to assemble parts, fittings and subassemblies on aircraft using layout tools, hand tools, power tools and fasteners. The next courses will teach how to read blueprints and specifications to determine layouts, test and inspect assemblies, and repair parts or assemblies.
For students to effectively succeed in this curriculum, they must have technical-mechanical aptitude, as well as the ability to handle and operate hand-held power tools, while possessing the ability to stand and sit at a workstation for several hours.
Classes offered in the certificate program are safety orientation, precision instruments, aerostructures blueprint reading, and basic drilling and riveting in the first semester, while the second semester will include aerostructures assembly, introduction to sealing, and aerostructures adhesive bonding. Earning a certificate requires students passing every class
with at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA.
Once students earn certificates, myriad skills will be on full display, including demonstrating an understanding of safety, responsibility while using Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, the ability to understand and use precision instruments, and having the wherewithal to read and understand aircraft blueprints and specifications, among other essential program outcomes.
Krumm said having all of these skills bundled up into one program will be very attractive to employers.
Total package
“It wraps it all up into a total package that proves to a future employer that they have learned all of the outcomes being in an approved certificate program,” Krumm said.
The notion of a focus materializing into a formal certificate program was a process. Krumm, along with her colleagues, have been working closely with Chanute’s USD 413 and the Iola school district in an effort to put together more technical training that is available for college-age students and for high school juniors and seniors.
Keeping the focus to assisting industries in southeast Kansas, it became clear that a short-term certificate for students to immediately get out into the work force was much needed.
“Sixteen credit hours is certainly something that high school juniors and seniors can accomplish while they’re in high school,” Krumm continued. “It’s also a nice short-term certificate that somebody who’s maybe transitioning between jobs or occupations could get the training and could really position them well to be employed by one of these aviation manufacturers.”
Looking at an entry level salary of $37,606 with a median annual wage of $53,254, those interested can look forward to jobs such as aircraft line assembler, fabricator, assembly riveter and assembly technician.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody, who has been at the forefront in working with Orizon, among other businesses, to assist in workforce development, said he is ecstatic about helping students get where they need to go.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this program,” Inbody said. “It’s a direct assistance to one of our major employers in our county. And any time we can bridge learning with workforce development with meeting local need, we love that most of all. This program definitely speaks directly to helping Orizon meeting workforce needs and provides opportunity to local students to get a paying job.”
For more information on the certificate and classes, contact Krumm at bkrumm@neosho.edu
