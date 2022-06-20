MATT RESNICK
Chanute High School’s career and technology lab is set to receive a significant upgrade this summer. At its June 6 meeting, the Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase of 22 computers for a total price of $32,890.
“Nonetheless, you know the life expectancy of a machine these days,” said Superintendent Kellen Adams. “This is a lab that’s heavily utilized.”
Minnesota-based company Bytespeed emerged with the winning bid. The six-year-old refurbished computers have a price tag of approximately $1,500 apiece.
“Bytespeed comes with a high recommendation from our staff,” Adams told the board prior to the vote. “The specs align with everything we need for those programs.”
Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said Bytespeed’s package features an upgraded processor that the two losing bids did not contain.
“It’s about a $250 per machine upgrade,” he said. “If you look at just the total numbers overall, you may find one of those other bids to be less. But it is, in fact, not less.”
Koester touted Bytespeed’s 5-year warranty, as well as other bells and whistles with the package.
“They basically set up the entire machine for us,” he said. “In the industry, they call it ‘white-gloved.’ All we do is plug them in and they’re ready. They’ve been really good machines. We have quite a few of them in the district.”
“I’ve heard rave teacher reviews and the company seems to be really good,” said Board President Cassie Cleaver.
