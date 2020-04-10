The Neosho County Health Department announced late Friday that it had its second positive test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Health Department Director Teresa Starr said the patient is a female in her 20s, and her initial exposure was related to in-state travel. The case is not related in any way to the county’s first positive case last month, which was related to international travel.
The woman has been in isolation since she first began feeling ill in March, and people with whom she was known to have contact are also in isolation. None have been hospitalized.
“She is still not feeling very well,” Starr said, “but she’s getting a little better every day.”
Starr emphasized the need for Neosho County residents to remain calm, continue to follow the stay-at-home order and social distancing, and to use good hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing and disinfecting surfaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.