Conflict over downtown Chanute heated up at Monday evening’s commission meeting, with one commissioner and a board member representative of Main Street Chanute accusing each other of making false statements.
Commissioner Phil Chaney and Dan Mildfelt of Main Street Chanute confronted each other in discussion Monday evening. Representatives of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism also met with the commission to discuss their program and disparaging remarks made by commissioners about both organizations at the last regular commission meeting.
Mildfelt responded to statements Chaney expressed at the previous meeting, and criticized what he called sarcastic comments and politics that “jerked Main Street around.”
“What is occurring here is very unprofessional and clearly unproductive,” Mildfelt said.
He said Chaney’s proposals for a Downtown Revitalization Committee are designed to compete with the Main Street program, and were self-serving and a conflict of interest for Chaney because of his ownership of buildings and business interests downtown.
“How many hats are you trying to wear?” Mildfelt asked.
Chaney said 75 percent of the responses he received since his comments has been geared towards Main Street, and he said for the past 15 years, little has happened.
“I want to take what our Main Street is now and make it much, much better,” Chaney said.
In his presentation, Mildfelt said the city withheld funding from Main Street for five months. Chaney disputed his version of the situation. Mildfelt quoted the Chanute Tribune’s account of the previous meeting’s discussion.
“I don’t read the Parsons Sun North,” Chaney said later in the meeting.
Mildfelt cited Main Street Chanute’s efforts to preserve historic downtown buildings and successes at bringing them back to the tax rolls.
“What’s been the city’s answer?” he said. “That’s been the story of downtown.”
He specifically mentioned recent efforts on the 1899 Masonic Temple building, owned by the late Dick Lisman, and the past work on the buildings which are now the Chanute Tribune offices.
“There’s 100 buildings downtown. (Are) you just going to let them all fall apart?” Mildfelt said.
“Nothing is going on,” Chaney said. “I want to see what you’re doing.”
Mildfelt asked commissioners to come to a Main Street Chanute Board of Directors meeting.
“I want to see a lot more,” Chaney said.
“What do you expect to happen?” Mildfelt asked.
Chaney cited the improvements to the city squares in Humboldt and Yates Center.
“That is passion to me,” he said.
Commissioner Kevin Berthot said visibility is an issue, and the average person is not aware of what the Main Street organization does.
“If we don’t brag on ourselves, nobody else is going to do it for us,” he said.
Chaney said people want to actually see Main Street’s efforts.
“They don’t want to read newspaper articles on what you’re doing,” he said.
Mayor Jacob LaRue also said that a lot of things Main Street does is behind the scenes.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild questioned Mildfelt on whether Main Street followed its original four objectives and what its goals were for 2020. He asked what goals the organization met and which it failed to meet.
“Everything’s kind of willy-nilly,” Fairchild said, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, the commission met with Chamber President Jon Burchett, Executive Director Jane Brophy and Past President Scott Cunningham for highlights of past years’ activities for the city Tourism contract.
Burchett said tourism had struggled in the past due to limited funding, but recent years have seen an increase in transient guest taxes due to construction and the Holiday Inn Express. He said the Chamber has improved signs, hired a tourism promotional production company, worked on new postcards and information rack cards, and is working on putting up a mural.
“We’re just starting to hit our stride in regards to tourism,” Burchett said.
He said they wanted open and honest communication.
“If you guys feel that you’re not getting the bang for the buck, we’re open to input,” Burchett said. “We want to be part of the solution.”
Fairchild said he wants to have a conversation about using transient guest tax funding towards a $1.1 million HVAC project at the public library and Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
He said there are three entities, the Chamber, Main Street Chanute, and the Chanute Regional Development Authority, which should all be pushing together as a team.
“I don’t think any one of those groups can be all things to all people,” Cunningham said.
The Chamber of Commerce has 128 members, with 23 members on the Board of Directors and nine members on the Tourism Committee, plus ex-officio members.
Chaney said he thinks the city needs to take over the tourism function.
“Now’s the time to separate it,” he said, adding that this is an exciting time economically for Chanute.
“I just want to see more things happen,” he said.
“What I’m seeing is we’ve got some growing pains,” Berthot said, and that over the past three weeks he has seen passion, and he emphasized the need for communication. “The average person is not getting the message.”
In other business, the commission received no public input at a hearing on 2020 budget amendments, which were approved.
Gas Superintendent Monty Bailey met with the commission for the annual public awareness program liaison meeting. The gas utility has 94 miles of gas mains and 1,800 feet of transmission line to 4,306 service customers.
The commission approved a contract with Midwest Engineering Group, LLC, for work on the city’s wastewater system. City Manager Todd Newman said the firm will look at everything related to inflow and infiltration in the system, something previous engineers Wilson & Co. studied to try to limit.
“It all helps,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Folmer said, adding that the inflow is 10 to 12 times higher than the Kansas Department of Health and Environment allows, but it is hard to compare improvements because rainfall varies year to year.
The commission approved a Landlord Lien Waiver and Collateral Access Agreement for the Orizon project, something it does every year, and approved cereal malt beverage licenses for C&H Lanes, Casey’s General Store, G&W Foods, Love’s Travel Stop, Pete’s, Rod’s Bar and Walmart.
Commissioners approved a resolution to find properties at 315 S. Lafayette, owned by Daniel Meisch; 517 N. Santa Fe, owned by John Buckner; 509 W. 3rd, owned by Anita Ozlaj-Gomez and Thomas Gomez; 712 N. Kansas, owned by Tonya Bigpond; and 623 S. Malcolm, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals, in violation of city code.
After an executive session, the commission voted to grant Newman $10,000 up to $20,000 for professional development and to obtain his Master’s degree.
