GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioner Jacob LaRue ran four years ago to give the younger demographic more of a voice. Now he is seeking re-election and hopes to use the experience he has built.
“I want to keep that flowing,” he said.
LaRue said Chanute is approaching a pinnacle with goals clearly set and defined. He has been thankful for the past four years and would love to continue to serve.
The time has been a whirlwind and LaRue said there was a lot he had to learn.
“I thought my feet were wet going in,” he said, noting that the dialogue has helped his decision-making.
Now he sees where Chanute is going.
“I want to keep us on that track,” he said.
LaRue is the installment loan officer for Bank of Commerce. He has been with the bank since 2016 and in lending since the start of this year.
He said he did not have disappointments during his first term, although there were some things where he did not see the benefits to the community.
Overall, LaRue said he had no frustrations and a lot of which he is proud.
He said he was honored to be the current mayor. Another high point was the completion of the new city animal shelter. LaRue said Chanute was in a difficult position when previous city manager Jeff Cantrell left, but a lot of things were lined up so the transition was smooth, if not perfect.
Over the next five years, he wants to continue with the fiber optic broadband expansion and he backs the use of current encumbered funds. LaRue said replacement of gas lines will be another large project.
He said they need to remember to keep what was here initially and Chanute has a good group. With the five-year plan, he said he does not see anything too concerning or unexpected coming up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.