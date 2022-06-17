Voters will choose representatives in Districts 2 and 7; no primary races
GREG LOWER
The city of Chanute is divided between two Kansas Legislature districts in upcoming elections.
But other than state constitutional amendments, Chanute voters will have little to decide in the August 2 primary election or the November general election.
Under a redistricting plan approved in May, Chanute will no longer be part of House Legislative District 9, but will be divided between District 2 and District 7.
The dividing line will be 200th Road east to US-169, north to Main Street, east to Katy Avenue, south to 21st Street, back west to Santa Fe Avenue and then south. District 7, which includes parts of Labette County, is south of 200th/21st Street and west of Santa Fe, plus inside the area between US-169 and Katy from 21st to Main.
Not only the city itself but three precincts are divided. The districts split Precinct 2 and 3 of Ward 4 and Precinct 3 of Ward 3. South Tioga West Township and South Tioga West Township Enclave are also split.
The boundary between the two districts continues south on Irving Road to Labette County.
Dan Goddard has filed unopposed as District 7 Legislative Representative, while Kenneth Collins has filed unopposed for District 2 rep.
In District 9, which now stops at the Allen County line, the seat previously held by Kent Thompson will be decided in the general election between Republican Fred Gardner and Democrat Alana Cloutier.
Of the population 18 and older who are eligible to vote, 1,931 of Chanute residents are in District 2 and 4,548 are in District 7.
Neosho County had 11,307 registered voters in the 2020 election, 49.4 percent Republican, 30.7 percent non-affiliated, 18.8 percent Democrat and 1 percent Libertarian. The presidential election turnout was 59.46 percent, up from 56 percent in 2016.
District 7 has a total population of 23,741 and District 2 has a total population of 22,863.
During the midterm national elections, the Neosho County Commission District 1 seat will come up for election, but not for Chanute voters. Chanute is divided between commission districts 2 and 3, which will come up for election in 2024.
The boundary line for the commission districts is different from the one for the legislative districts.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab visited southeast Kansas early last week to encourage people to register and vote for the upcoming elections.
Voters have until July 12 to register to vote in the Aug. 2 primary and can apply for advance mail ballots from July 13 to July 26. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 18, and voters can apply for advance mail ballots from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1. In-person advance voting begins July 13 for the primary and Oct. 19 for the general election.
Schwab said people who use advance mail ballots should not mail them back, but take them to the county clerk’s office or a drop box. There have been difficulties with the postal service, he said, with some items taking as long as a year to arrive at their destinations.
Voters can track their advance ballot application and get other information online at sos.ks.gov
He also urged people to volunteer as poll workers, and they can do that as young as age 16.
Changes in election laws have been on the back end, Schwab said, so voters will not find that their experience feels different.
Voters will still have to show identification, but it is premature to predict how the turnout will be, he said, until officials see the changes in registration by the July 12 deadline.
Placing a constitutional amendment on the primary election was a legislative decision, Schwab said, and the law limits amendments to two each election and two are already scheduled for November.
The Value Them Both amendment in August would affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion and allow the Legislature to pass laws to regulate it.
Measures in November call for election of county sheriffs and to allow the Legislature to revoke or suspend an executive agency’s rules and regulations by a simple majority.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.