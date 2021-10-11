MATT RESNICK
KANSAS CITY — The Chanute High School debate team had an exquisite outing in Kansas City Saturday, as the Blue Comets topped the competition at the 17-school Piper High Invitational.
Placing second and third were southeast Kansas schools Pittsburg and Fort Scott.
“In the debate community, that’s kind of a big deal,” said CHS head coach Chase Reed, noting that the trio of southeast Kansas schools are affiliated with the National Speech and Debate Association’s south Kansas district. “And our three teams from southeast Kansas were able to do real well, even in the Northern division.”
With 10 two-person teams in tow, Reed said he was thoroughly impressed with his squad’s pristine performance.
“I think it’s something to celebrate, for sure,” Reed said. “I always feel proud of my kids, because I tell them ‘the price of success is hard work.’ So you can’t finish in first, second or third if you don’t have kids that are willing to do the work — and work for hard it.”
Reed said team members log an average of four to six hours of weekly practice time.
“Then they go out to a tournament all day on Saturday, and you’d think they would be exhausted — but they’re really having a good time,” Reed said, adding that they departed for KC around 5:15 am Saturday.
Chanute was led by Emma Atherton and Britin Hanna, as the senior duo was perfect in five matches in Open division competition.
“They were 5-0 and ended up taking second place, so that tells you the level of competition was dynamite,” Reed said. “The team that finished ahead of them had a better ranking in terms of their speaker points and that’s how they managed to take first in the Open division.”
Additionally in the Open Division for CHS, the pairing of Carson Cuesta and Nathan Matlock tallied a 4-1 record. Reed said despite winning four of five matches, Cuesta and Matlock were unable to register a top-eight medal finish.
“It was difficult in terms of the competition,” he said.
Further aiding the Blue Comets’ cause was the first-place Junior Varsity division finish of Andrew Woods and Hannah Furrow, as the pair concluded with a 5-0 record.
Several more CHS freshman teams also competed in the JV division. This was a step up in competition, as a typical debate-tourney format features a Novice division.
“This was only the second career tournament they’ve been to,” Reed said. “And being in the JV division meant they were facing people in their second year of debate. But most of our teams were able to pull off a 3-2 record out of the five rounds, and that was pretty impressive.”
Circling back to Atherton and Hanna in the Open division, the tandem’s debate topic pertained to cybersecurity threats to public water treatment facilities.
“It’s a very interesting case area,” Reed said. “There’s been several water treatment plants that have been hacked here lately,” including in 2019 at a water treatment plant in Ellsworth. “As the ‘affirmative’ team, they have the burden of proof. So they have to prove that there’s something in the system that is causing harm, and they have to have a plan that solves that big harm. Their plan has to be advantageous.”
The case area for Woods and Furrow centers on bioremediation, which is the use of naturally occurring or deliberately introduced microorganisms or other forms of life to consume and break down environmental pollutants in order to clean up a polluted site.
“Boy, it’s really complex — but it’s neat,” Reed said.
The vast majority of Blue Comet novices are taking out a case on marine-protected areas.
“It’s an area that is protected from commercial fishing, recreational use and human interaction,” Reed said. “There’s a lot of research out there that shows if we don’t do something about the commercial industry, that our fisheries will be depleted by the year 2048. And I don’t think a lot of people know about that.”
Reed said the world’s ocean system is in dire straits.
“A lot of the (ocean) life is really out of whack,” he said. “Whether it’s through climate change or human interaction. So they’re proposing a case that the government protect 30 percent of the United States’ exclusive economic zone in the ocean. And also protecting certain coral wreaths and different ecosystems. And it’s able to replenish the life there, and then that life spills over into other parts of the ocean.”
Reed said a key attribute to his team’s success is the ability to easily explain a complex subject matter.
“Einstein said ‘if you know something well enough, you can explain it simply,’” Reed said. “And that’s what I expect of the debaters, too. They should be able to take complex situations and information and explain it very simply so people can understand it.”
Reed noted a solid grasp of debate theory is also a key element they must obtain.
“They’re in with the big dogs now,” Reed said. “So they have to know a lot in terms of debate theory and how argumentation works. Do they have a good line of reasoning?”
CHS generally does not venture as far north as Kansas City, Reed said, but it turned out to be a genuine team-bonding experience for all involved. He said the team was delighted to dine at Five Guys in Kansas City, with most having never been to the establishment. A few team members were lobbying for Olive Garden on their next trip.
“It comes down to the culture of your team – making sure they’re enjoying themselves, and not just doing work all the time,” Reed said.
The CHS debate team returns to action over the weekend for the Field Kindley Invitational in Coffeyville. They’ll wrap the month the following weekend at the Fort Scott Invitational.
