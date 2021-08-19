MATT RESNICK
Kansas State Board of Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson was in town Wednesday as he crisscrosses the state on his 50-stop “Kansans Can Succeed Tour.”
While the global COVID-19 health pandemic was not a focal point of Wednesday’s speaking engagement at Chanute High School, Watson addressed the topic with The Tribune. He touched on the disruption it’s caused in the education world over the past 18 months.
“Certainly COVID has interrupted some of the post-secondary plans of students,” he said. “We have seen them maybe postpone, last year, going to school. Or, that they’re going to sit out a year.”
Watson noted that K-12 was not in session from March to May of the 2019-20 academic year.
“And last year we had some in and out,” he said of the 2020-21 school year. “We’re hoping that we can be ‘in’ this year, fully. That’s our goal. But the virus dictates what the communities are going to have to do.”
Schools throughout Kansas have differed on mask mandates, as USD 413 elected to ease their restrictions — making masks optional, regardless of vaccination status. There are exceptions, however. For example, masks are mandatory at district assemblies and in congregate gatherings, such as indoor athletic events.
Watson took a neutral stance on Kansas districts’ approach to mask mandates.
“The law clearly states that county health offices can decide whether masks are optional or to mandate,” he said. “Local boards, if it’s optional, then they can be more strict. Local boards of education can say ‘Okay, our county says ‘optional,’ well, we’re going to make it mandatory.”
Watson said that his office respects district decisions on the matter.
“It’s a local decision,” he said. “The state board will continue to work with people on whatever decision they’re making relative to their safety and their county.”
USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams’ decision at the most recent 413 BOE meeting to reverse the district’s previously-announced mask mandate has remained a hot button issue in Chanute. Several days prior to the meeting, Adams announced that the district was going to make masks mandatory for the start of the school year for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. He then pivoted to “masks optional.”
Adams told The Tribune that the district office receives regular feedback on the mask mandate “from many different factions of the community.”
“First, I want to say thank you to all the different people who have reached out to us — and the passion behind the stance that they have,” he said.
“I realize that everybody has a stance on this specific topic, and generally speaking everyone is very impassioned about their stance.”
Adams said he is receiving a “very wide breadth in diversity of opinions” regarding the masks-optional measure for the district.
“In my nine years of leadership, this is easily the most difficult, divided decision that I have ever faced,” he said.
Adams also addressed rumors that 413 staff threatened to resign over the original measure requiring masks, issued two weeks prior to the start of the school year.
“I have honestly not experienced that,” he said. “The only thing we have experienced with this is staff that wanted to wear masks, and concerns if they would be supported in doing so — which shifted to optional. Similar to some of our parents that have had that concern. And the answer is unequivocally yes, they will be supported, even if we’re in an optional environment.”
The district has not received any resignations over the issue, according to Adams.
“Nor has anybody expressed to me a threat to resign,” he said.
Adams said he’s been “extremely pleased” with the start of the school year.
“Our teachers and staff have done a phenomenal job,” he said. “Our class-site staff did an amazing job on getting our buildings ready. I’m just so happy with our leadership team and everything that they have done to prepare for a successful year. I am so enthused and pleased with the quality of work that’s been done to get ready for the start of the year.
Gating Committee meets
The district’s Gating Committee met Tuesday to discuss existing health and safety protocols. The Gating Committee consists of district and building administration, as well as representatives of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Updates made to the existing protocols were:
• To remain at school, students exposed to positive or symptomatic persons must submit to a testing regiment and wear a mask at school during the 10-day modified quarantine period.
• The testing regiment will continue to include testing every three days during that period. Previously, the quarantine period extended for a longer time and required a test on day 12.
• Students and staff are not subject to quarantine procedures if they fall into one of these two categories: fully vaccinated; or within six months of a positive test.
• Exposure is not applicable if students/staff are collectively wearing masks.
• Vaccinated individuals deemed as “close contacts” will be required to test on days four and eight following exposure.
• Existing protocols regarding visitors during school hours also applies for extracurricular events. Thus, spectators in attendance for indoor athletic events are required to wear masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.