GREG LOWER
Sunday was Clyde and Rita Roush’s 69th anniversary, but they spent the day apart for the first time in their marriage.
A couple of circumstances caused their separation on the special day. The first came when Rita, 85, suffered a fall last month and entered a nursing home for recovery and therapy. The second was the emergency declaration from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that came two days after she went in.
Rita is scheduled to be released Friday, and in the meantime area nursing homes are on lockdown. Family members and other visitors are prohibited, but Clyde, 87, takes his lawn chair and sits outside her window every afternoon for a visit.
“I’ll be glad to get her home,” Clyde said.
He said her leg gave out March 12 and he couldn’t take care of her at home, so they hoped the time in a care facility would strengthen her enough to come home.
He said Rita’s spirits seem to be doing well, although she has not said how other residents are doing.
Shannon Tyler, director of Country Place Senior Living in Chanute, said they have set up special services to help residents during the lockdown.
“A lot of them are grateful for that,” she said. Residents can visit with family by telephone or come to a window for face-to-face time.
“It’s stressful for everybody,” Tyler said.
She said they have more activities, such as decorating door wreaths, crafts or bingo twice a week. A resident, former music teacher Linda Reinhardt, plays piano two to three times a day.
Residents also use social media, and the lockdown does not prevent them from going onto the patio to enjoy the sun. Sometimes they play an outdoor game of “hillbilly golf.”
Staff members have their temperatures taken when they arrive at work and initially responded to a questionnaire about their recent travel and movements.
“It is an honor to be entrusted with the care of patients and residents in our center. It is a responsibility and privilege that we do not take lightly,” Diversicare Administrator Brad Fisher released in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our patients, residents and team members is our number-one priority. To that end and in alignment with CMS and CDC guidance, Diversicare is restricting ALL visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel except in compassionate care situations. We have an interdisciplinary team monitoring and staying up-to-date on the latest information about the virus and its prevalence. We are taking precautionary measures, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and have response protocols, if needed. Diversicare has pandemic policies and procedures in place, and our team is working around the clock to ensure we are prepared.”
Kathy Thompson said the lockdown has been quite alarming for her mother, who will be 95 in July. She resides at Guest Home Estates on south Plummer. Thompson said her mother is nearing the end of a 14-day quarantine and has not been able to get out of her room.
“That makes it very isolating for her,” Thompson said. Her mother is not able to see other residents, and is only able to see visitors at a window.
Thompson said her mother has Parkinson’s disease, which makes it difficult to talk to her by telephone. The disease also is robbing her of her voice, and Thompson said her mother is becoming more unsure of the world around her.
Thompson has maintained contact in indirect ways, like taking flowers for the window, or candy or home cooking. Thompson’s sister, who lives in Tennessee, has sent cookies and they have asked family to send mail.
Thompson said they are trying to stay positive, but people who are not in the age bracket tend to take loved ones for granted.
Clyde Roush said they do not have anything planned to make up for the missed anniversary.
“How are you going to celebrate?” he asked.
Before the pandemic, Clyde and Rita liked to go out to eat for lunch, sometimes to the Neosho Memorial Rwegional Medical Center cafeteria.
But he said they have never been big celebrators. For their 50th anniversary, their children wanted to celebrate, so they renewed their vows and had a catered meal at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.