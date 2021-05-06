GREG LOWER
With the arrival of spring and a general decline in the spread of COVID-19, activities are resuming at the Chanute Recreation Center and the Maring Aquatic Center.
Chanute Recreation Center Director Monica Colborn said with the consensus among rec directors around the state, the CRC has lifted its mask requirements and is still sanitizing dugouts, the gym and equipment. She asked people to be cautious and not come if they are sick, to keep social distancing, and to continue hand washing and sanitizing.
“Masks, if you wish,” Colborn said. “We don’t mandate them, though.”
Open walking is available in the gym for senior citizens and pickle ball is 10 am to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Youth baseball, softball and T-ball teams have begun practices and had 300 participants at the completion of sign-ups. Bleachers, which were removed last summer, will be put back out when games start after Memorial Day.
The swimming pool will open May 30 and will still take extreme caution. Colborn said she has 25 applicants from a job fair at Chanute High School who will take lifeguard classes next week.
“Which is a great number to work with,” she said.
The aquatic center plans to bring back swimming classes, but with smaller numbers of five to six students per instructor. Masks on the pool deck will not be required, but will be up to swimmers’ discretion.
The pool will not have long breaks for disinfecting like last summer, but will have additional staff to sanitize loungers and tubes for the lazy river.
The rec center will hold open gym during the summer, scheduled in coordination with the pool.
The CRC has resumed taking reservations for meetings and parties in the gym and multi-purpose room and rental of the bounce house. The pool is also scheduling pool parties on weekend evenings.
Fitness equipment, which arrived shortly before the pandemic began, has been on hold, but Colborn said that area should reopen in mid-June. The CRC is also in discussions with Neosho County Community College, which conducts senior fitness classes. Classes in the fitness center and community kitchen could resume with the fall semester.
Sign-ups should begin at the end of July for fall youth soccer, volleyball and flag football. Sign-ups will last four to six weeks.
Colborn said people who have enrolled online will receive mass texts on upcoming events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.