Editor’s note: The Tribune conducted a virtual Man on the Street survey on its Facebook page.
It only took a few hours to get more than 70 responses to a social media question on what people in Chanute plan to do as soon as social distancing recommendations lift.
Graduation, seeing family, and having a good meal top the responses to the question the Tribune posted Tuesday afternoon. After almost five weeks since a statewide executive order to close schools and for non-essential workers to stay home, local residents are making plans.
Tiffany Tiegreen, Aimee Thompson, Wynona Baum, Kimberly Hutson, Stacy Werner, Lisa Collins, Donna Mooney, Brenda Audiss, Carolyn Berthot and Evin Mouallem are among the responders who want to see students and relatives graduate. Berthot’s granddaughter is completing an RN degree, while Werner wants graduation for Chanute High School, and Thompson also wants an awards ceremony for eighth graders. Mouallem also wants to see her granddaughter go to prom.
Schools have been closed as a precaution to the pandemic, but Bryan Barney wants to drop his kids off at school.
Robert L. Kuhn was the first to respond with a somewhat rude comment, and his niece Bonnie Padilla is looking forward to slapping him for it.
Kathy Jones plans a lot of family and friend time before traveling – but a trip to the beauty shop has top priority.
Kara Brennon wants to take her husband on an anniversary trip and Linda Powers wants to travel to Omaha to see her week-old granddaughter. Carol Swader wants to come to Chanute to see grandkids.
Colleen Gray-Kincaid posted a moving GIF picture of a puppy getting a trim, with the comment “I wanna get back to work!”
Hugs will be on the way from Mary Maher-Morgan for her grandbabies and parents, from Julie Barnes for her parents and Valerie Layne for her mom, from Kelsey Harding and from Josie Mardis. Mike De La Torre and Linda McCoy-Barnes plans to get together with kids and grandkids.
“I’m going to huwg them so tight it will get on their nerves,” McCoy-Barnes wrote.
Marty Van Fossen will hug his grandkids and school kids.
“I miss them all so much,” he wrote.
Lindsey Donovan said she hasn’t seen her 92-year-old grandmother Lois Slater since February.
Tiffany Ribbeck is eager to go pick up her great niece Athena for a month who they haven’t seen for 2 months.
Georgieanna Thouvenell wants to go to Grain Bin restaurant, Brett Koester to El Pueblito and Sheena Cohee posted a picture of a Chinese buffet. For others, dining plans include gathering with friends and family.
Shelly Blevins wants to go to a restaurant with son, grandson, family and friends to sit and enjoy.
Brenda Seely wants a huge dinner with family and to keep her grandbabies as long as she can. Emma Hole has her family dinner in the back yard, and Sherry Nesbitt plans a family barbecue.
Heather and Larry Shepherd plan a late Easter and birthday dinner with extended family.
Christie Qualls wants to have a park day with friends and their kids and then a massage. Eric and Tereasa Barnhart think it would be cool to have a block party on Main Street, and Lynn Rucker wants to go to every flea market in southeast Kansas.
Dawn Allen, Jerry Steele, Donna Mooney and Paige Kidwell all want to get back to racing.
Aubrey McKinney posted a photo of the Rocklahoma concert and wants to go to that type of live-music event.
Joan Stoneking, Barb Parker and Carolyn Berthot said they will give thanks for coming through the difficult times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.