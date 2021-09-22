MATT RESNICK
Chanute’s annual rodeo is set to take place Friday and Saturday at Bit & Spur Saddle Club Arena, 2730 S. Katy Avenue. Event organizer Mara Jordan said it’s been planned as a “full-blown rodeo.”
“We have everything from barrel racing to roping and steer-wrestling the broncs and bulls,” she said, adding that gates open at 5 pm both evenings with kids games.
Mutton-busting entry and weigh-in needs to be completed shortly after the gates open, with that event slated for 6 pm. The entry fee is $15.
“We’re awarding buckles each evening, and there’s also participation prizes,” Jordan said.
Friday evening’s festivities also include royalty introductions at 7, the rodeo at 7:30, and a free concert headlined by Wichita-based Kyle Kilgore band. They’re set to take the stage immediately following the rodeo, around 9:30 pm. Royalty coronation is scheduled for 7:05 pm Saturday.
The Sunflower Jackpot Mounted Shooters, who fire guns at targets off the backs of horses, are also set to perform both nights.
“They compete at the national level,” Jordan said, “so they’re pretty good.”
Making things even more interesting is that the SEK Sunflower Showdown Rodeo Series season-finale is set for this weekend in Chanute.
“The qualifying riders get to count their points from two events per night,” Jordan said of the high-point series. “The guy that’s leading it right now is saddle-bronc ride, with the next two tied for second. The series is really tight, and it’s going to be exciting to see who takes that money ($2,500 distributed to the top four finishers).”
The event also stretches into Sunday, with the team-penning as the featured attraction. Also known as “cattle sorting,” the western-style equestrian sport involves two-person teams of horseback riders separating cattle into pens. The cattle are tagged numerically, zero through nine, and the riders are tasked with tracking down and sorting out the cattle based on the random number called out by the announcer.
Jordan said she’s hopeful for a good turnout, having extended an invitation to area cattle sorting outfits such as Southwest Missouri Team Penners Association, based roughly an hour east of Chanute along the Kansas-Missouri border. While admission for the event is free, entry fee for competitors is $30 a team per run.
“It’s just a fun event to see different ways people use horses,” she said, noting the cattle-sorting bonanza is slated for 2 pm. “We like to bring in something that not everybody’s seen. The team penning is a little bit different, but it’s fun and exciting.
Other entertainment includes the Chanute-based Heartland Twisters Drill Team. The female equestrian riding team is set to share the spotlight both nights.
“They have a good time and it’s a pretty good show,” Jordan said.
The event is 100 percent authentic, says Jordan.
“We are definitely a hometown rodeo, and are not what I would classify as a cookie-cutter rodeo,” she said, explaining that those rodeos are completely scripted and do not feature many bells and whistles. “We pride ourself at the Bit & Spur Saddle Club in having lots of little extras, like the pre-show games for the kids, that isn’t necessarily there at other rodeos.”
Jordan said it’s fantastic family entertainment at a tremendous value.
“Friday night alone, you’re looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of eight hours of entertainment for $10,” she said. “Where else do you get that? It’s good food and atmosphere, and it’s fun and exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.