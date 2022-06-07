MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Sheriff Greg Taylor informed Neosho County Commissioners on Tuesday that an alleged threat made by County Attorney Linus Thuston against 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff had been forwarded to the Kansas Attorney General’s office for criminal review.
Taylor said that an unnamed elected official notified him on May 12 that Thuston had contacted the individual with the hope that Westhoff could be coerced into lending support to Thuston. Commissioners, notably Westhoff and 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore, have recently approved a series of measures designed to hinder Thuston’s ability to tap into his full complement of resources.
“The elected official had a conversation, according to them, with Linus regarding Mr. Westhoff not supporting him — (Thuston’s) distaste for that, and that maybe he should call and put some pressure on Mr. Westhoff,” Taylor told The Tribune in a separate interview.
According to Taylor, it also ties in with Westhoff’s DUI case, which was moved from Neosho County to Crawford County and is now being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.
“Mr. Westhoff was made to believe that Mr. Thuston could affect that (DUI case),” Taylor said.
Taylor said he contacted Westhoff’s Iola-based attorney Daniel Smith to discuss the matter. While Smith essentially remained mum, Taylor said that Smith did not dispute what his client reported to Taylor regarding Thuston and that it’s outlined within the report that was sent to the AG’s office.
Westhoff noted that he was never personally approached by Thuston about anything related to his DUI case, but that a stern message was delivered to him by his attorney.
“My attorney told me that I had better back off,” Westhoff said, referencing the heat that he and Galemore had been applying to Thuston.
Westhoff said he’s unsure as to where the message emanated from prior to reaching his attorney, nor what was actually discussed.
“I took it as a threat,” Westhoff said, “about either my DUI or running for commissioner again. The AG knows about it anyway.”
In an interview with The Tribune, Thuston categorically denied the allegations leveled against him by Taylor.
“I have not talked to an elected official about being an emissary about anything to my knowledge at all regarding any type of case,” he said.
Thuston added that the only time he has spoken with Westhoff involved a nearly nine-minute phone call made March 29 on an unrelated matter, and that it was after Westhoff’s DUI case was handed off to the AG’s office.
“If I was trying to influence somebody to do something, I would be very silly to try to influence something on a case that once you give it to the AG’s office, it’s theirs, I can’t take it back.”
Thuston was not present at the meeting until after Taylor’s comments were made, but referred to them as “reckless” during his interview with The Tribune.
“I’ve had literally nothing to do with that case,” Thuston said.
After being made aware of Taylor’s comments, he said he placed a call to Westhoff’s attorney for clarification on the matter.
“Daniel started immediately laughing,” Thuston said.
Taylor also told commissioners that he’s slated to meet with the KBI next week for purposes of discussing the new complaint against Thuston, as well as to follow up on the original criminal complaint against Thuston forwarded by Taylor to the KBI last fall.
“Since this issue with the County Attorney’s office has become public, we’ve had numerous complaints,” Taylor told commissioners. “We’ve had reports from other attorneys and (members) of the public. Some of them are just general complaints, some of them are just people stirring the pot, and some of them are criminal. I have a meeting next week with the KBI to discuss some of the new issues.”
One of the new issues, according to Taylor, relates to Thuston’s possible linking of his personal financial account to county financial accounts. After research, Taylor believes it goes against county policy. Taylor asked commissioners if the policy was up to date and accurate.
“As far as I know,” Westhoff said.
Taylor further elaborated that the alleged misuse of funds related to the prosecutor training fund.
See Thursday’s edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s meeting
