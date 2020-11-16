County’s mask mandate needed to fight virus
I’m writing to express my satisfaction that the county commission has decided to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously by implementing a mask mandate. The county commission has decided to ignore this threat to the public’s well-being for far too long.
Experts have been telling us for months that rural areas would see increases in cases, and now here we are. Commissioner Gail Klaassen made a statement during the meeting when the commission approved the mandate, where she claimed, “I think if you look at the numbers...those (counties) that have mandated masks compared to us, their numbers are higher.” This statement is misleading.
Data from KDHE shows currently that Neosho County has had a total of 483 cases. The same data shows Allen County, which has a mask mandate, has seen only 240 total cases, a difference of 244. Adjusting for population and average daily cases the numbers show a similar picture. Data compiled by the New York Times from local and state sources shows that Neosho County has seen an average of 23 new cases daily over the past week, or 146 per 100,000. Meanwhile, Allen County has seen just an average of 9.9 daily cases or 80 per 100,000. Researchers from the University of Kansas have told us that mask mandates slow the escalation of cases.
It is time for our public officials to lead by example, start listening to the experts, and believe in science.
Matthew Inman
Walnut
No bell ringing; Salvation Army fundraising by mail
We are in the 2020 Holiday Season, but I am sure there will be many differences this year. Sadly, one difference will be NO Salvation Army bell ringing here in Neosho County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will still have the opportunity to give this year by using the envelopes inserted in the Tribune. This year you should see the envelopes around Thanksgiving and then again around Christmas. Or you may mail your Salvation Army check to my home address (213 W. 4th, Chanute KS 66720).
I want to take a moment to let our community know how much your gifts to the Salvation Army are appreciated. About 80 to 85 percent of the money given is used right here in Neosho County. I am the treasurer in our county, and I assure you that I see the needs first hand. Your gifts go to purchase basic human needs such as: utilities, rent, food, clothing and medical. And now since there will be no red kettles with bells ringing, your mail-in funds will be even more essential.
So I am thanking you in advance for your gifts this season. I hope you have a wonderful year in 2021 and that God may bless you and your family always!!!
With appreciation,
Rex E. Babcock
Salvation Army treasurer
