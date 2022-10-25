Bids to improve a busy Chanute intersection came in at twice the expected amount, and city commissioners sent staff to the negotiating table Monday evening.
Officials opened four bids Thursday for improvements to the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue, with the lowest bid being $1.57 million.
That is substantially more than the engineer’s estimate of $780,000. The four bids were within $75,000 of each other, and City Manager Todd Newman said they cannot be accepted.
Inflation has hit everywhere, Commissioner Sam Budreau commented.
Instead, city officials plan to pull the installation of a traffic light from the plans, which will save $360,000. The city will instead buy and install the signal itself, expecting a lower cost, and will negotiate to bring the bid down to the estimate.
The Kansas Department of Transportation awarded Chanute a cost-share grant a year ago for curb and gutter, turning lanes, traffic signals and other items. The award provides $474,000, with a quarter of the total project to come from local funds.
The city also plans to handle street light installation.
Neosho County Commissioners Nic Galemore and Gail Klaassen, whose districts include Chanute, attended Monday’s meeting along with Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown.
The intersection of Plummer and 21st lies south of the Chanute city limits in Neosho County’s jurisdiction, where the roads are 200th and Douglas. The intersection is north of Chanute High School and east of Orizon Aerostructures, which has announced plans to add an additional building and 200 more employees.
Dust abatement will likely be the main issue on the detour during the construction, Galemore said. Chase Road, which becomes Country Club Road, would be treated where it is gravel, Brown said. High school traffic will likely shift to Santa Fe Avenue.
Construction is expected to take 120 calendar days including allowances for weather, with a penalty of $1,000 per day for delays.
In other business, the commission asked the owner of a downtown building to get a letter of credit to repair damage from a fire.
The Playmakers restaurant was destroyed by fire in July 2021, and owner Earl Bartholomew said he has lined up a new contractor. The previous contractor is in default and in litigation, and Bartholomew expects the new one to start in two weeks after completing another project.
Commissioner Phil Chaney read a list of promises for repairs from meetings in June and July, but said he does not want to have to demolish another downtown building.
“Once we tear them down, they never come back,” he said. “I can’t wait to have another Western Burger.”
Commissioner Tim Fairchild proposed that Bartholomew use the funds he has available for repairs to obtain a letter of credit from a bank.
Demolition of the remaining structure at the corner of Main and Evergreen would cost from $40,000 to $60,000. The letter of credit would act as a performance bond and pay for demolition if repairs do not take place, which Fairchild said would protect Chanute citizens from the cost.
The letter of credit would be something tangible, Budreau said.
The schedule gives three weeks before the next commission meeting, City Attorney David Brake said, which should be enough time to obtain the letter.
Newman suggested a timeline of three phases on the project. The first phase is formed up and ready to pour concrete, and Newman said it could allow 30 days. Three months would allow the second phase to cover the open basement.
The third phase to either build a wall to enclose the existing structure or put up a new building would have a six-month timeline.
Commissioners Monday evening also approved a zoning request to change a property on south Santa Fe from commercial to agricultural. The owner of 3704 S. Santa Fe plans to put cattle on it.
Newman reported to commissioners that the city received 25 calls and responded to 12 power outages during high winds Sunday. The Martin Johnson Municipal Airport reported sustained winds of 28 miles per hour with gusts of up to 43 mph Sunday morning, and commissioners congratulated city employees on their response and on keeping tree limbs trimmed.
The city is also replenishing its natural gas storage, as prices have declined over the past month, Newman said. Over the past two months, prices have declined from 9.375 per unit to 4.959 on Friday.
“I’m not going to say it’s staying there,” Newman said.
Commissioners also approved a “Halloween Zone” on south Highland.
The consent agenda included a request to close Highland from 9th to 10th the evening of Oct. 31, but Newman requested extending the area from 5th to 10th, which has been closed in previous years. The commission previously approved closing the 200 block of west Elm and added closing Steuben between 2nd and 3rd to the zone from 1st to 2nd previously closed.
Halloween Zones will be closed for trick-or-treaters between 4 pm and 10 pm Oct. 31.
New library director Jeana Lawrence met with the commission to introduce herself and give some of her background.
The commission voted to find properties at 201 N. Central, owned by Jimmie Burke; 329 W. 3rd, owned by JW-JW Real Estate LLC; 1118 S. Grant, owned by Brigette L. Carman; 1609 S. Highland, owned by Paulina Paxtor-Mejia; 1620 S. Highland, owned by Janette Marlene Hancock; and 1624 S. Highland, owned by the Freddie Markham Living Trust, in violation of city code.
