This image shows the detour route for travelers. Starting Monday, U.S. 169 from Thayer and south to U.S. 400 will close for three months for road improvements.

 Courtesy of KDOT

THAYER — Starting Monday, U.S. 169 from Thayer and south to U.S. 400 will close for three months for road improvements. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans for the reopening of it on Oct. 29.

It will take approximately 90 days for the project, said Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown.

