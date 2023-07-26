THAYER — Starting Monday, U.S. 169 from Thayer and south to U.S. 400 will close for three months for road improvements. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans for the reopening of it on Oct. 29.
It will take approximately 90 days for the project, said Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown.
Crews will add passing lanes and replace the mainline pavement on a section of 7 miles in Neosho County, according to KDOT.
Those traveling northbound on U.S. 169 will travel east on U.S. 400 to U.S. 59, move north on U.S. 59 to K-47 and then go west on K-47 to U.S. 169. Southbound travelers should use the same route, but in the opposite direction, KDOT said. Cemetery, 60th, Chase, 20th and Brown roads will be closed to local traffic initially, according to KDOT.
Clarkson Construction Company of Kansas City, Mo., will work on the $15 million project.
Brown informed Neosho County commissioners about this project during Tuesday’s county commission meeting in Erie. He said crews are preparing the detour route for heavy traffic.
“We’re putting rock on it, mowing the ditches, brush cutting,” he said. “Just trying to get it ready for a tremendous amount of traffic.”
Also during Brown’s update, commissioners approved waiving the landfill fee for disposal of sawdust and woodchips used at the 2023 Neosho County Fair in Erie. “They do this every year,” Brown said. The fair board made the request. The county tracks the tonnage that goes in the landfill, Brown said. Commissioners agreed the fair was a great time with nice weather. There were 1,700 entries submitted at this year’s fair, said County Clerk Heather Elsworth. “It was a really good year,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.