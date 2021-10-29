GREG LOWER
Neosho County voters will decide an Erie school board election, city council elections in Thayer and St. Paul, and an Extension district seat in Tuesday’s election.
The races are in addition to the city commission and school board elections in Chanute and the Neosho County Community College board of trustees elections, but some other city and school elections will wait for the results of write-in candidates.
Dustie Elsworth will challenge incumbent Justin Kramer for District 1 on the Erie USD 101 school board. Incumbents Codie Bartholomew in District 2 and Chad Boaz in District 3 filed unopposed.
Two seats on the Southwind Extension District board will be decided between Lori A. Shue, Cody Garten and Kathy Brazle.
In the Thayer city council election, Rayce Stiles and Randy John will challenge incumbents William Vining and Tom Watkins for three seats.
Keith R. VanLeeuwen filed for mayor of St. Paul, with Kenny John Paisley, Mike Grosdidier, Michael Mann, Jamie Aday, Daniel Spielbusch and Lewis Hundley running for five seats on the council.
Incumbent Stephen Maher was the only candidate to file for three seats on the Erie city council and nobody filed to run in the Earlton city election. Jeffrey Kovacic filed for mayor and Charles W. Hill filed for city council member in Stark and will run unopposed.
Sample ballots for Tuesday’s elections are available online at the Neosho County Clerk’s page of the county website at www.neoshocountyks.org/application/files/7816/3363/6505/Sample_Ballots.pdf
