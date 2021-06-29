GREG LOWER
Fireworks go on sale in the city of Chanute Thursday, and residents have options on how to celebrate and displays to watch.
Chanute officials received five applications from vendors to sell this year. Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic the city issued six vendor permits, and in 2019 it issued five.
Pyro-technician Allen Miller plans to stage a display at Santa Fe Park Friday, depending on the weather. The display will be postponed to July 17 in case of rain or muddy conditions, and city officials will make a decision Thursday.
The Elks Lodge will stage a fireworks display and family fun day Saturday downtown, beginning with a car show. Activities will center around the parking area between 1st and Main on Evergreen Avenue, and will include food trucks. The Chanute city commission has approved funding for both the Santa Fe and the Elks displays.
The American Legion Post also received permission to temporarily block Evergreen from Walnut north for one half block from dusk until midnight Sunday.
Country Place Senior Living and Memory Care received permission to shoot fireworks on Friday evening.
Heritage Health Care will shoot fireworks at around 6 pm Thursday, and Guest Home Estates 2 also received permission to celebrate Thursday.
City ordinance permits selling fireworks July 1-4, and people are limited to shoot fireworks from 6 am to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
State law allows fireworks sales from July 27 to Monday, but leaves discharge ordinances up to cities. The county does not have any ordinance to limit shooting hours.
