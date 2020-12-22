STU BUTCHER
An 891st Engineer Battalion family is making the most of a holiday season with the husband and father serving overseas.
Married seven years, Nick and Aimee Thompson’s Chanute family includes daughter Rhylee and sons Trenton and Jase.
“The holidays have been rough and different,” Aimee said. “On top of us not being together as a family of five, COVID has made being able to spend time with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins challenging during a time that is usually so fun and special in our family. The bright side is that just like deployment, we know that these challenging times in our community and our world will be behind us soon.”
With today’s technology, the family is able to have continued contact halfway across the world.
The couple has been able to at least tell each other good morning and good night and “I love you!”
“It’s little things like that when you are around your spouse every day that you take for granted,” Aimee said. “We usually are able to have a little texting chat over my lunch break during the week to talk about how things are with us, or how the kids are doing, etc., and then on the weekends we Facetime.”
Facetime will also come to play in celebrating Christmas.
Aimee said things will look different right off the bat because normally the kids wake them up, presents are opened, and the family enjoys breakfast make by Nick.
“We all miss his breakfast-making skills in our house, he is a very good ‘breakfast master.’ This year we are going to wake up, text him and tell him we are awake and he is going to Facetime us while we open presents. Then I have planned a nice lunch for me and the kids.”
Otherwise it will be a quiet day with just Mom and the three kids. They plan to celebrate a couple weeks after Christmas with her parents and siblings.
Missing her husband is numbing at times.
“I miss my husband tremendously, the kids miss their dad so very much,” she said. “They are excited for him to be present again at flag football games, baseball games, cross country and track meets, volleyball games and music concerts. All of that has been really hard on them.”
She said she starts and ends every day by saying a prayer asking God to keep him safe and healthy, noting the deployment experience has strengthened them as a couple and a family.
“As partners, I think we’ve learned to value and appreciate the things that the other does on a daily basis that maybe we both took for granted,” Aimee said.
“It will be wonderful to have him home and have our family be whole again. We are on the down side of this deployment but we still have a ways to go, so as a family and with the wonderful friends we have around us, we will get through the rest of it.”
