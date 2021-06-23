GREG LOWER
Fiber-optic broadband service could be a new revenue source for the city of Chanute, commissioners heard during budget meetings Tuesday evening.
The commission looked at utilities at their budget workshop and also discussed some capital improvements.
City Manager Todd Newman warned that Chanute could face up to $30 million in projects in the coming years, mainly with the water treatment and wastewater plants.
At their next budget workshop July 6, commissioners will tour city facilities. Newman said the tour will start with the wastewater and water treatment plants, and offered to take commissioners individually if they cannot make the tour.
City officials are concerned about the expense that will come from a clarifier for the water treatment plant and the need for a new and rebuilt sewage treatment plant to meet upcoming mandates.
Commissioners looked over the proposed budgets for the gas, electrical distribution, electrical generation and fiber utilities, and also for the 911 dispatching system.
Monica Mason with the Chanute 911 dispatch center said the budget is close to what was projected to be and it is starting to see funds come in from the phone tax. The service receives about 66 cents per subscriber, with 6,241 subscribers in the system.
Since the city 911 system began, it has received 31,900 calls, including 14,600 this year.
Chanute Finance Director Cory Kepley said budgeting the gas utility is a shot in the dark because it is dependent on the weather impact. Early 2021 saw a decisive cold spike that affected natural gas prices and almost depleted the city’s storage in February. Gas storage currently is back to 80 percent.
The electric utility is looking at replacing vehicles on a staggered basis so it does not need to replace many at one time. Of more concern to city officials is the possibility of a sudden generation expense, similar to four years ago when a turbine had to be replaced.
Commissioners discussed the potential to expand fiber-optic broadband service compared to how quickly it will pay off the work done so far. Between two neighborhoods that requested installation and an area connected through a COVID-19 pandemic grant to fund broadband, Chanute has 380 residential fiber customers out of a possible 850 homes.
Including commercial customers, the city has more than 500 fiber connections.
The city has conducted surveys and of those who responded, 25 to 30 percent indicated they would connect, Newman said.
Commissioner Phil Chaney said he did not respond to the survey, but would like to connect.
Part of the installation was done with $450,000 in funding from the electrical utility, and the budget includes $110,000 per year to pay back the loan. Newman said the grant reduced the time needed to pay off construction to two years from four years.
City staff now faces the question of whether to expand the service further to create more revenue from more customers, or to pay off construction that is already completed. Newman said four more neighborhoods have been chosen for expansion to tie together existing service neighborhoods.
Commissioner Sam Budreau said he would like to see the numbers on possible expansion.
Several potential customers have expressed a desire to get connected, and Newman said it could be difficult to pick and choose what neighborhoods should be hooked up.
City officials also discussed a possible concern Tuesday evening about a decrease in the city’s valuation. Kepley said he was told it had to do with the Neosho Ridge Wind project, but he said several people have questioned the decrease.
“We’ve got a lot of questions,” Newman said.
The Chanute valuation decreased to $59.3 million for 2021 from $62.9 million for 2020.
Kepley said Wednesday afternoon he contacted County Clerk Heather Elsworth and the decrease was not because of the wind farm since Chanute is not in the footprint. He said he is still in the process of determining what caused the decrease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.