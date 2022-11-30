GREG LOWER
The Chanute Land Bank needs to find creative ways to accept donations, an official urged members Wednesday morning.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez, who advises the board, urged setting up a work session with the Neosho County Commission.
Other land banks he talks to have a larger inventory, Godinez said.
In some counties, delinquent tax sales have a minimum bid amount of the delinquent taxes plus $1 for the property, he said. If a property does not receive the minimum bid, it goes to the land bank. Because the bidding starts higher, those counties recover more delinquent taxes, Godinez said.
Bailey Schwegman with CRDA reported that local banks have two foreclosed properties and are exploring the option of donating them. If a bank must go to the expense of winterizing and maintaining foreclosed properties, it could be an advantage to donate it, Godinez said.
The Area Agency on Aging is also interested in adjacent properties that owe delinquent taxes for use as a parking lot if they were donated.
But the five-member board failed to have a quorum Wednesday after three members called in sick and left the two remaining members to have discussion, but not vote.
Earlier this year, the board went from three members to five.
“I’m all for the larger group,” Godinez said.
Recent meetings have been postponed or cancelled because of schedule conflicts, and the most recent minutes on the agenda for approval were from July 27. Member Tim Fairchild had requested that the board consider a new meeting schedule, but he was one of the members sick Wednesday.
“I hate to use today as the reason,” board member Kellen Adams said.
The board usually meets the last Wednesday of the month, but will not meet that day in December because of the holidays.
Because of that, when the Chanute land bank considers the sale of a house at 515 N. Santa Fe, it will take sealed bids until Jan. 20. The bids will be opened Jan. 25. Schwegman reported that the land bank has the key and paperwork for the donated property, and Godinez recommended sealed bids along with the bidder’s plan to develop the property.
State statute requires public notice, but Godinez said it does not specify how. Adams recommended newspaper notice to reach older residents, and social media for those younger.
“The more media the better,” he said.
Godinez has been reaching out to developers for the 1899 Masonic Temple building in the 100 block of west Main. He said one who expressed interest has renovated properties at other locations in the state.
A previous developer had planned to construct an addition to the building until low-income tax credits were not approved. Godinez said the new developer uses historic tax credits, which will bring the property closer to market rates.
The new developer likely would not expand the building, which needs proper care, Godinez said.
The two board members gave a consensus to go ahead with negotiations.
Schwegman also gave an update on the sales of Advanced Systems Homes in the Osa Martin development and other renovation projects in the city.
