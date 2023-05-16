Neosho County Community College held three graduation ceremonies on Friday — Allied Health Pinning, Nurses Pinning and Commencement. For the class of 2023, a total of 433 students graduated, with 130 crossing the stage Friday. NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody said that the ceremonies went off without a hitch.

“We had great representation from the student body. The stands were full and the place looked great,” he said. “I was pleased with every aspect of it.”

