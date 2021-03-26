GREG LOWER
Three Chanute teenagers made their first missionary trip to Mexico during spring break.
Olivia Daugharthy, 17, her sister Eva, 14, their mother Jill Daugharthy and their grandfather Rick Sharp went with a group of eight adults and seven youths from Living Word Assembly. Also in the group was Trusten Wheeler, 16, son of Living Word Assembly pastor Ryan Wheeler along with Linda Munn from Joplin, Mo.
The three teenagers are students at Chanute Christian Academy and the group traveled to El Higo, Mexico, to the Casa Hogar Dayspring children’s home.
They drove to Tulsa for a flight to McAllen, Texas, via Houston. After an overnight stay, they drove nine hours to El Higo and arrived the evening of March 14. They spent the next four days there before returning to Kansas.
Olivia said she had heard family talk about visiting Mexico most of her life and wanted to go. Wheeler said his grandfather was born and raised in Mexico and his mother lived there for a couple of summers and also went on mission trips.
“She had a heart for Mexico,” he said.
Sharp said he started taking missionary trips in 1997 and in 2011 became involved with Dayspring.
“Most every year, I go at least once,” he said.
Jill Daugharthy previously went as a youth, but this was her first adult trip. Of the total seven students, it was the first trip for all but one.
“First impressions of the area and Casa were great,” Wheeler said.
El Higo has a population of about 7,800 and is located in the state of Veracruz on the Rio Moctezuma River, which separates Veracruz from the state of San Luiz Potosi. The main industry is cane sugar.
Casa Hogar is home to about 25 children and in the fall of 2020, it moved into a new facility with space for 50.
Wheeler said poverty is bad in the area. Sharp said because they do not have the distractions of television or electronic games, the children are more focused.
“People were a lot more connected,” Olivia said.
“They have what they need so they can be more intent with what they do,” Wheeler said.
Sharp said the main goal was to spend time with the children and they took materials for them to make journals. Wheeler said they liked making personal items.
Sharp said they had two church services in villages, one of them in the mountains. They also worked to build a wall around the casa and build a storage area.
Wheeler hopes the church will continue to do the mission trips. Olivia said she wants to stay connected by writing letters, with a chance to see the children again in the future.
