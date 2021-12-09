GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

Kansas Senator Virgil Peck (R-Havana) met with constituents Thursday morning at Cardinal Drugstore as part of a tour of southeast Kansas.

Peck started in Independence and went from Chanute to Erie before going to Coffeyville.

On COVID-19 vaccinations, Peck said he wants to protect “freedom.” He also discussed congressional redistricting.

As far as the governor’s proposal to eliminate sales tax on food purchases, Peck said he wants to cut state spending.

“I’m going to support any kind of a tax cut,” he said, noting that tax cuts by previous governor Sam Brownback were not a problem - the problem was that the state did not cut spending.

“There’s a difference between food and groceries,” Peck said. 

Raw chicken, he said, could be taxed as groceries while cooked chicken would be taxed as food. He said some states have no sales tax at all and others are reduced on groceries.

Peck said he favors sales tax reductions for former members of the military.

 

 

