MATT RESNICK
Neosho County Community College Trustee Charles Boaz said his single greatest attribute is experience.
“I am currently in my 14th year on the board,” he said. “I believe it is important to have this experience in going forward.”
Boaz’s board experience includes the Rural Water District Board, Neosho County Fair Board, Neosho County Extension Board, USD 413 Board of Education for 12 years, NCCC Representative for Kansas Association of Community College Trustees, and NCCC Trustee and College Representative on NCCC Foundation Board.
Boaz said the biggest issue currently facing the college is enrollment, as it’s steadily declined over recent years.
“New program offerings should help alleviate the lower enrollment,” he said. “The pandemic has changed the type of students enrolling. We have fewer non-traditional students. The average age has grown from 24 years old to 29 years old.
“COVID has been and will continue to be a topic of concern. NCCC always puts the health and safety of its students, staff and educators first and foremost. The Chanute and Ottawa campuses continue to see reductions in COVID-19 cases and isolations.”
Boaz said he has worked with fellow trustees to resolve many issues during his time on the board.
“During my tenure on the board, there have been numerous issues that the board has addressed,” he said. “The board works together to discuss and resolve issues.”
Boaz is pleased with the current direction the school is headed.
“NCCC will continue to improve and grow,” he said. “The new Mitchell Technology Center will provide unique opportunities to attract students. New programs (include) construction, welding, HVAC, electrical, aerostructures and industrial maintenance — plus space for additional programs. Architectural drawings are 75 percent complete.”
