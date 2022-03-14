MATT RESNICK
With three consecutive state championships in tow, the Chanute Blue Comet journalism team continued its tradition of excellence at the recently held Kansas Scholastic Press Association Class 3A/4A Prairie division Regional Contest.
Held via online digital submission, the Blue Comets placed first at the six-team event.
CHS students notched a school record 47 State-qualifying entries, having submitted a total of 50 entries in 25 different categories. In all, 32 CHS students will be moving on to the State competition in May.
As a team, CHS concluded with 195 points, while Humboldt High School placed runner-up with 169.
Chanute’s strong showing was punctuated by first-place finishes from Megan Kueser - Academics Photo, Student Life Photography; Devon Kueser, Editorial Cartoon; Xander Weilert, Headline Writing and Design; Abby Fisher, Weilert, Grace Unher - Multimedia Storytelling; Katelyn Caldwell, News Page Design; Jailyn Eschen, Social Media; Rahman Gedi, Yearbook Design; Cadwell, Mia Godinez — Yearbook Themes and Graphics; Preston Keating, Yearbook Copywriting; Godinez, Feature Writing; Jenessa Varndell, News Writing; Hayley Graham, Editorial Writing; and Jayden Gensweider, Yearbook Sports.
Chanute students placing second were Godinez, Advertising Design; Ava Campbell, Headline Writing and Design; Jaci Costin, Social Media; Tessa Golay, Student Life Photography; Britin Hanna, Copy Editing; Gensweider, Sports Writing; and Megan Kueser - Cutline Writing, Editorial Writing.
Additionally, CHS students secured a number of other top six State-qualifying entries. They include Reon Thompson, Trey Smoot, Samara Delmont, Chance Robinson, Laynee Joyce, Kynleigh Chard, Sawyer Reinhardt, Davey Hight, Carter Finuf, Kalen Becannon, Jye Smith, Kierney Follmer, Nathan Stanley, Avangelena Campbell and Madelyn Hare.
“The kids did amazing,” said CHS journalism instructor Dustin Fox. “We have really talented kids at Chanute High School who are willing to work hard.”
CHS lost several key members from last year’s State title team, making the Regional results all the more impressive, according to Fox.
“We had a lot of first-time competitors,” he said. “It’s really encouraging to see (them) step up and do so well.”
Fox also praised returning team members.
“We had some talented kids come back who did some pretty amazing things,” he said.
Fox explained what it will take for his squad to build upon its momentum.
“The biggest thing is to take the feedback we get from our Regional entries, and then put that to use in our State entries,” he said.
After nipping Bishop Miege by a point for the State crown last year, Fox talked about the prospects of winning a fourth consecutive title.
“We qualified the most entries out of anybody in our division,” he said, adding that he anticipates that Bishop Miege will again pose the biggest threat to their four-peat aspirations. “If the kids put in the work and do what we know they’re capable of doing, they’re going to give themselves a chance.”
Individually for Chanute, Megan Kueser has been on quite the roll.
Kueser was the top overall scorer at the 2021 State competition and has returned in full force, compiling multiple first-place finishes at the 2022 Regional contest. Fox also lauded sophomore newcomer Ava Campbell.
“She qualified in four different events,” Fox said. “From experienced seniors to freshmen, they all did an amazing job.”
Humboldt
A number of Humboldt students submitted State-qualifying entries, including first-place finishers Peyten Galloway, Infographic Design; Elizabeth Melendez, Sports Photography; Aisley Gallaway, Shelby Shaughnessy, Video News; Anna Heisler, Video PSA; and Abby Rinehart, Cutline Writing.
Humboldt second-place finishers were Raegan Trester, Digital Illustration; Nautianna Goforth, Editorial Cartoon; Chloe Daniels, Infographic Design; Brooklyn Ellis, Peyten Galloway, Anya Sophia-Woods, Multimedia Storytelling; Peyten, News Page Design; Keith Gomez, Kyler Isbell, Video News; Trester, Video PSA; Maddox Johnson, Video Sports Promo; Rinehart, Yearbook Design, Yearbook Theme and Graphics; Sophia Barlow, Yearbook Copywriting; Heisler, News Writing; Shaughnessy, Yearbook Sports; Sophia-Woods, Review Writing.
Team results
• Chanute High, 195; Humboldt, 169; Burlington, 81; Eudora 24; Girard, 21; Beloit, 3.
