An Erie man made a first appearance Tuesday after his arrest in Parsons in connection with a Neosho County burglary.

Vincent Lee Collins, 32, Erie, was arrested March 11 by Parsons police at a Parsons residence on a Neosho County warrant after an email tip. He was turned over to a Neosho County deputy for transport to the Neosho County jail. He was charged in connection with burglaries of a house, garage and trailer at the Brian Bogner residence on 20th Road between Feb. 2-5.

He is also accused of the theft of a Yamaha ATV, stereo, car amplifier, wheels, tires and an air compressor valued at between $1,500 and $25,000. He also had an arrest warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Collins was released on $10,000 bond.

