An Erie man made a first appearance Tuesday after his arrest in Parsons in connection with a Neosho County burglary.
Vincent Lee Collins, 32, Erie, was arrested March 11 by Parsons police at a Parsons residence on a Neosho County warrant after an email tip. He was turned over to a Neosho County deputy for transport to the Neosho County jail. He was charged in connection with burglaries of a house, garage and trailer at the Brian Bogner residence on 20th Road between Feb. 2-5.
He is also accused of the theft of a Yamaha ATV, stereo, car amplifier, wheels, tires and an air compressor valued at between $1,500 and $25,000. He also had an arrest warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Collins was released on $10,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.