GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners heard from two property owners in the Neosho Ridge Wind project area and got an update on the electric generation project’s construction.
The regular weekly meeting began at 10 am Tuesday, rather than 2 pm, the previously announced new meeting time. No notice was given to the public nor the Tribune about the change in time, a violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
Property owner Stan Basler met with commissioners about a proposal that the 139 windmills, which have flashing aircraft warning lights, use a system where the lights would be activated by radar when aircraft are present.
“Everybody here knows the wind farm’s here to stay,” Basler said, adding that he feels as if he is in an industrial park instead of living in the country.
“Compromise is always out there,” Commission Chair Nic Galemore said.
The commission also heard from resident LeRoy Burk, who read a letter from an area couple who said Apex, the project development company, has not maintained the roads properly, and has caused problems from cranes crossing the roads.
Jason Martinson with Apex brought site supervisor Randy Jones with Liberty Utilities to introduce him to the commission. Liberty will take over operations of the Neosho Ridge project when it is completed.
Martinson said the 129th windmill has been erected, leaving 10 for completion. Seven circuits out of a total of 14 have been energized, and he expects to add two circuits per week.
Upgrades to public roads are still forthcoming, Martinson said.
Galemore gave Martinson the resolution from residents about radar-activated lighting. Martinson said the lights could be done that way if a system is to do so is determined, and it would likely add $1 million to the cost of the project plus ongoing operations costs and four more towers.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth asked if a study could be done about sound levels. She said the wind turbines have been louder than the agreed-on 45 decibels, and some nights go up to 60 decibels. She also asked about safety procedures if a windmill catches fire.
Martinson said a windmill on fire would be designated a controlled burn, and the hazard would be in the immediate fall area. He said people who want to call about sound levels can call (651) 925-6865.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen presented a spread sheet of funds that have been allocated from the Neosho Ridge Wind payments in lieu of property taxes. Of about $1.5 million in the first payment, around $1 million is left, including $800,000 allocated to the road and bridge department and $100,000 for the sheriff’s department. Approximately $100,000 for the commission has been used, and other funds have been approved, but not distributed, to three cities and three outside agencies.
Other county business:
• Approval of a contract for a bridge project on Grady Road was delayed to get more information about the timeline and grant for the project.
• Commissioners discussed refinancing bonds originally funded by a 2015 sales tax to improve Shaw Road.
• Maintenance Director Dave Burnett gave a progress update on the courthouse heating, ventilation and air conditioning project.
• Commissioners approved committee appointments and new mileage reimbursement rates.
• Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp gave an update on the Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief. The household assistance program has helped 77 households consisting of 227 people.
• Commissioners approved a payroll reimbursement from SPARK funds of $15,000 for the sheriff’s office and $15,000 for the jail. They approved the transfer of $76,500 for personal protective equipment, which will be reimbursed by SPARK funds.
• Rodney Burns, CPA, presented the 2019 audit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.