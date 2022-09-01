MATT RESNICK
Rural Chanute resident Dan Kelly is taking the fight to Ash Grove Cement Company.
County commissioners were presented Aug. 22 with a letter from County Counselor Seth Jones sent by Ash Grove plant manager Jerry Rust. The correspondence requested consideration of permanent closure of a portion of 210th and Country Club Road, stretching up to a mile south on Brown Road.
Ash Grove previously acquired that portion of land and wants it closed for purposes related to its two nearby rock quarries.
Kelly read from a letter on behalf of residents in the area, noting that Ash Grove’s request is strongly opposed by those who live in the area.
“Many of the landowners in the south area of 7th Street and on Brown Road have owned their property prior to Ash Grove acquiring the proposed mining area south of 7th Street and west of Brown Road,” he said. “All have dutifully paid our taxes with a reasonable expectation of not having any damages to our public welfare, having access to our public roads and quick access to fire and medical emergency services, among them.
“Suffice to say, Ash Grove will argue that they’re doing this in the interest of public safety — when in fact it was their decision to purchase this land knowing full well that they were entering a neighborhood of many and existing homeowners.”
Kelly argued that there are likely legal precedents that protect homeowners’ rights and shield them from Ash Grove’s request.
“We, as Ash Grove neighbors, have been living with noise and dust pollution daily, unregulated, lowering property values, and intimidating signs in the area boasting of future quarries. All we ask is that Ash Grove endure living with us and our rights to use our roads.”
Commissioners opted to not take action on Ash Grove’s request, with the potential of revisiting the issue at a later date. 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore noted that closure of the road would cut off a primary access point for various types of emergency medical services.
“It would cut off access to the hospital and fire (department),” Galemore told The Tribune. “They would have to go a mile south and then cut back. It’s too much to ask to close the road because it doubles the response time for EMS services — going from an average of three to five minutes to up to 10 minutes.”
Galemore added that similar concerns were reciprocated in a letter from Chanute City Manager Todd Newman.
“They agreed that safety and access to emergency management (is a concern),” Galemore said, adding that the commission had previously granted a request to Ash Grove for temporary closure of the same road further west — from Brown to Anderson, with that portion being gravel.
Galemore also said that Ash Grove’s request was not feasible due to planned expansion for the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue.
“With everything happening on 21st and Plummer, our options are getting real slim,” he said, noting that closure of the road for the expansion project is expected to happen by the end of the year.
“If we close off 21st Street, we would really be in trouble,” he said.
