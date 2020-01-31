Formal charges of rape and aggravated sexual assault were filed Wednesday in District Court against Dean Phillips, 22, Buffalo.
The charges involve a victim age 16 or older on Dec. 30. Phillips faces up to 653 months in prison and a fine of up to $300,000, and is being held on $100,000 bond.
