MATT RESNICK
The USD 413 Board of Education has scheduled a meeting for noon on Monday at Chanute High School.
The special session was primarily set for purposes of a budget hearing. The board’s objective is to republish its 2020-21 K-12 at-risk budget.
In addition, the board will interview a trio of candidates vying to fill a vacant board seat. The board hopes to make a decision in quick order, and have the newest member seated in time for July’s regular monthly meeting.
Those vying for the seat are Dennis Franks, Heather Guernsey and Alex Rodriquez.
“It’s great to have individuals who are invested in the community that are running for the Board of Education, and are running for the right reasons,” said USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams. “And I think you see that with all three candidates.”
The candidate interviews will take place in open session. The candidates have each previously submitted a letter of interest to the board pertaining to the vacant seat.
“When I say ‘interview,’ I certainly don’t want to make it sound like it’s a job interview,” Adams said. “But there will be questions asked by the board, and a chance for some good two-way dialogue between each candidate and the board.”
Adams knows what attributes he’s looking for in the chosen candidate.
“Above all else, we are looking for a board member that maintains our ‘Students First’ philosophy,” he said. “As they are making decisions, providing guidance and input, they need to constantly have the mindset of keeping students first.”
Adams said he’s also looking for a candidate with an “overarching, large vision and perspective.”
“We don’t want board members getting in the weeds; we don’t want board members micro-managing,” he said.
Also of utmost importance to Adams is selecting a candidate who will be an advocate for the district and community as a whole — outside of board meetings.
“So when somebody is talking about the district and creating a false narrative, we want folks who are willing to advocate for the district,” he said.
The term for the vacant seat is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
“The intent of the board is that the person filling the vacant seat can get half a year of experience under their belt,” he said.
Adams indicated that it’s of paramount importance to fill the vacant seat.
“With just six members, if two more people are gone, we may not have the ability to pass anything,” he said. “We were down to five (at the June meeting) and to be honest, that makes me sweat on board meeting days. I think there are way more reasons to fill it now than not to fill it.”
