ERIC SPRUILL
Chanute High School’s Zach Zimmerman will leave CHS as a champion.
In fact, the senior had his finger sized for a State Championship wrestling ring on Monday. Zimmerman notched a State title with the wrestling team and even took home a Co-Coach of the Year Award for the region.
All of these accomplishments would mean the world to anyone, but it’s just another day in the life of Zimmerman. He secured his place in CHS history on Saturday and locked up a date to the prom on Monday.
Zimmerman has Down syndrome, but it has never been a stumbling block for him.
He was able to persevere and be “just one of the guys.”
This is part of what makes last Saturday’s State wrestling championship, Chanute’s first boys State championship of any kind since 1935, so special.
“As a coaching staff, we care deeply about Zach. He brings tremendous energy to every practice. He leads the guys in every practice,” head coach Andy Albright said.
Fellow State team champ Tyler Davis, who has been best friends with Zimmerman since kindergarten, recalled their first encounter.
“There is never a dull moment. We don’t talk much about our relationship, but I still remember the day we met. He wouldn’t come down off the slide after recess, so I went up to get him. He comes up to me, grabs me and throws me down the slide, then comes down and looks at me. That was our first impression of each other and it just grew from there,” Davis said.
Davis said what sets Zimmerman apart is his unselfishness and work ethic.
‘Coach us up’
“He gave his best every single practice whether as a wrestler, manager or a coach. One of the most memorable moments came on senior night. He chose not to wrestle because he truly wanted to coach us up,” Davis said.
Zimmerman said his favorite part of wrestling tournaments and duals is when the team prays beforehand. He loves God and country music, and his favorite artists are Trace Adkins and Blake Shelton.
But don’t be fooled; behind that heart of gold, he is as ornery as any other teenage boy.
“When he was younger, we had a wrestling tournament in Pittsburg and afterwards we went to eat at Freddie’s,” Albright remembered. “Well after dinner, he walks my wife out to the car and hugs her and kisses her. He turns and looks at me and says ‘Did you see that, coach?’
“At the state tournament, he literally joked around with every coach there. It’s not just Chanute that loves this guy. Every wrestling coach in the state of Kansas loves him. He makes everyone he is around better.”
He has jokes for everyone who passes. He likes to tease Coach Kent Frazell’s wife and Albright’s wife.
“That’s my woman,” Zimmerman says. “They are some hot mommas.”
Zimmerman likes to wrestle against Frazell after practices and insists that he wins every time.
“We have a good time. He likes to beat up on me, and I’ll beat up on him a little, and he usually ends up beating me some more,” Frazell said. “He is always encouraging the kids. He yells at the kids from mat when they are wrestling. He learned the warmup routine and led the guys every practice.”
Andy Sr. and Andy Jr.
Albright and Zimmerman both wear the same suit jackets to matches.
“It’s Andy Sr. and Andy Jr. every time we walk out,” Albright said.
Albright hopes to have his junior coach around on his staff next year, though Zimmerman is not sure if it’s in the plans. He does know for certain that he will help out with football.
Everywhere he goes, Zimmerman is always encouraging people. He does more for people than he even knows.
“He is the most special person I have ever been around. He brings so much love and joy wherever he goes. He has never met a stranger. He is just great to be around,” Albright said. “He is the most friendly person I have ever been around.
“Honestly, I feel like he is the reason we won State. I feel like when he is around, we wrestle better. He is always there and he has an unconditional love for the boys. Coaching is hard and when a loss happens, he doesn’t care. He just hugs you, offers words of encouragement and moves on. He is a great young man. His story is different. He came in and started wrestling in middle school. But he came in at high school and said, ‘I am going to start coaching the boys,’ and we were all appreciative of that.”
“On your darkest day, he is someone you want around,” Albright continued, “just the joy that he brings. And let me tell you, there are no hugs any better than a Zach Zimmerman hug. He gives the best hugs.”
And that sums up just how special Zimmerman is. The kid has a gift and his peers have definitely taken notice.
How many 18-year-old Co-Coaches of Year are there?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.