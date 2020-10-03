STU BUTCHER
Royster Middle School has long had a tradition to put on a respectful, student-led assembly for local veterans on Veterans Day.
“However, over the years we have lost many veterans and we have been talking about how to preserve these assemblies and memories,” said Wendy Jones, RMS History teacher. “Along comes 2020 with the restrictions and safety precautions of COVID-19, and we had to think outside the box. And so thus was born the idea to put together a video of our kids with veterans and a few surprises.”
On Oct. 17 at the VFW, 1654 W. Main, it is planned for veterans or those who have had veterans in their families come be on video saying their name, rank and service. Those who have passed away may be included with a family member welcome to bring a picture of their service person and represent them. Please provide name, rank, branch and time of service.
There will also be another camera set up to capture memories or stories that these veterans or families share to have preserved in the video.
“In today’s society, it is more important than ever to remind our students to think outside themselves, and while there are so many ways of serving others...what better example than serving your country, protecting those you never meet,” Jones said. “Not everyone is made to offer themselves as an ultimate sacrifice for their country.”
She said she especially wants to invite those who fought in Vietnam and Korea to be a part of the project.
“Those guys were not received well when they returned and I’d like them to see this video, while a small gesture and not even close to enough, as a long overdue ‘thank you,’” Jones said.
The Oct. 17 video day event will begin at 10 am and will go until there are no veterans left to video.
“This video is our lasting way of saying thank you to our veterans, saying we see you and we want to remember you,” Jones said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.