MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Looking to replenish materials necessary for building and maintaining roads within the county, Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown told Neosho County Commissioners Tuesday that blasting at the county’s rock quarry is tentatively slated for Dec. 27.
Located near the intersection of 140th Road and Jackson Road, initial drilling at the quarry took place on Dec. 7.
Those holes will be filled with explosives for blasting. The nearby roads will be blocked off during that time.
“It’s just a precaution,” Brown said. “We usually don’t have any problems, but you never know where a flying rock could land.”
The operation will produce approximately 80,000 tons of material for the county’s supply.
“We probably have a couple of weeks’ worth of rock left on the ground,” Brown said. “It’s mainly used for gravel on the roads.”
With a price tag of around $55,000, the county has contracted Explosive Contractors Incorporated from Hollister, Missouri for the project.
The Dec. 27 date is not set in stone, and the blast could take place sooner, according to Brown.
Fuel bid approval, interlocal
agreement, courthouse closure
Commissioners reviewed a lone bid for the county’s annual fuel contract at Tuesday’s meeting, approving the bid from MFA Oil.
The contract specifies that the county will receive 130,000 gallons of clear diesel fuel at $3.389 per gallon, and 45,000 gallons of Ethanol-10 for $2.678 per gallon.
The agreement takes effect Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Other agenda items included the approval of Neighborhood Revitalization Program interlocal agreements with the city of Chanute, USD 413, and Neosho County Community College.
A miscommunication with the County Appraiser and other involved entities had delayed approval.
It was also announced during the meeting that the courthouse will be closed on Thursday. The decision was made due to the likelihood if inclement conditions.
With temperatures predicted to plummet into negative digits and precipitation also expected, a winter storm advisory is in effect for Thursday.
The approved motion extends to all non-emergency personnel.
“All emergency Road and Bridge (employees) will still be on,” said County Commissioner Nic Galemore, adding that other personnel will receive holiday pay for the day off. Under normal circumstances, if an employee were to miss the day prior or the day following a holiday, they would not receive holiday pay.
County Treasurer Sydney Ball informed commissioners that she will take the lead in promptly notifying all county personnel of the news.
“We want everyone to be safe,” said Commissioner Chair Gail Klaassen.
See Thursday’s edition for more on Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
