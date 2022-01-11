MATT RESNICK
Beginning with Tuesday’s weekly release of local COVID-19 information, the Neosho County Health Department has elected to scale back what it releases for public consumption.
That previously included current active cases, number in quarantine, COVID-19 deaths and number of total recovered cases. Moving forward, NCHD will only release current active cases in its weekly report.
Starr said the decision was made after consultation with other Kansas health departments, as well as a request from a Chanute healthcare entity, recommending that NCHD not post those additional findings. Starr declined to name the local entity.
Starr also indicated that the department was feeling public pressure regarding the quarantine data in particular.
“It doesn’t make sense to the lay people,” Starr told The Tribune Tuesday night. “You can’t say that 144 are positive and 26 are in quarantine. It doesn’t even add up — and that’s why we decided to not do that.
“The quarantine numbers did not match the positive numbers and we were getting a lot of questions on those. Even though we know everybody who’s quarantined, some of (that data) went to the state (Kansas Department of Health and Environment).”
Regarding the number of COVID-19 deaths in Neosho County, Starr felt those statistics were misleading as well.
“We’re two and a half years into this,” Starr said of the global pandemic. “I also think sometimes people die of complications of COVID.”
As far as data reflecting recovered cases, Starr explained her rationale for not providing those numbers going forward.
“If they haven’t died, they’ve recovered,” she said.
Starr said NCHD is not hiding any of its findings.
“If they don’t like what we’re doing, they can go to the KDHE website,” she said, noting that detailed COVID-19 data by county can be found there. “Most health departments don’t post at all anymore, because they are two years into it.”
Starr addressed those making public claims that NCHD is hiding its findings.
“For people who say we’re hiding things, they don’t know us at all,” she said. “What do we have to hide at this point?”
While the final data-release decision was Starr’s alone, she reiterated that it was also influenced by outside voices.
“This was not just my decision; this was also a request from another medical facility in our county, in our town,” she said. “It was a recommendation (from them), yes.”
Tuesday’s batch of data showed that Neosho County is grappling with 229 active cases.
“We are more than willing to answer questions,” Starr said, adding that she feels the scaled back release of information will make for a “positive experience for everyone.”
