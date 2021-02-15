Tribune staff
A major winter storm combined with a legal holiday and potential power outages shut down much of Chanute Monday, and that could continue through much of the week.
Today’s forecast calls for sun with a high of 13 and low of 9.
A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon today.
Air temperatures at Martin Johnson Municipal Airport got down to a record -6 Monday with wind chills of -27 from winds up to 14 miles per hour, gusting to
25 miles per hour. The airport reported 0.08 inches of moisture from Sunday’s snowfall.
Lows at the airport were 2 degrees Saturday and -2 Sunday. Monday’s temperature broke a record of -2 set in 1936.
The record low for Tuesday was -3.
The Memorial Building was set as a warming station Sunday.
Banks, post offices and county offices were closed Monday for Presidents Day and Chanute schools had already cancelled classes due to teacher in-service.
Chanute city offices, which do not observe Presidents Day, were operating but remained closed to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth said the courthouse in Erie will be closed today and the County Co mmission meeting is cancelled. She did not have a reschedule date yet.
The Chanute Recreation Center and Public Library were closed and the library and Martin and Osa Safari Museum will be closed today.
Classes were cancelled at Labette and Neosho County Community Colleges, St. Paul and Thayer, and St. Patrick Catholic School in Chanute closed Monday and today. Erie Commodities closed and businesses closed included Chanute Manufacturing, Sonic, El Pueblito, Consignment, Daylight Donuts and Playmakers. G & W Foods will close at 7 pm today and Wednesday.
Cleaver Farm & Home was open and was also making home deliveries Monday. Cardinal Drug Store made home deliveries, but ceased to do so Monday afternoon. Cleaver reported Saturday it was out of heaters, tank de-icers, heat tape, heated bowls and heat lamps, but on Monday still had ice melt, sand and snow shovels.
The free COVID-19 test site in the parking lot of NCCC was closed Monday.
First Baptist Church in Chanute cancelled its Monday evening Hot Meal event and rescheduled commodities distribution to Feb. 27. The Just Another Tuesday meal at Otterbein United Methodist Church was also cancelled and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered.
First Christian Church cancelled the God’s Food Pantry today. Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition will be closed all week.
Humboldt and Thayer schools will also be closed today. Neosho County Emergency Management and area electric cooperatives are urging consumers to conserve energy.
Chanute Fire Department warned people who use space heaters to place them on a level, hard surface at least three feet away from anything flammable and turn them off before leaving a room or going to bed. A space heater should not be plugged into a power strip or extension cord.
